ESPN Broadcaster Makes Striking Comment on Fernando Mendoza During Dolphins-Steelers Game

Who would have thought that the Dolphins vs. Steelers game would turn into a full-blown highlight reel for Fernando Mendoza? Since December 13, the celebrations haven’t stopped for Mendoza or Indiana, and the buzz reached the NFL stage as an ESPN broadcaster praised his win and excellence in a live game.

“I’ll be watching that,” ESPN Broadcaster Joe Buck said on MNF. “Yeah, you have. I’ve got to do some scouting for my IU Hoosiers, and congratulations to Fernando Mendoza. I don’t know that a nicer young man from a better family has come along in a long time, as he was named the Heisman Trophy award winner this week. I agree with you. Congratulations to him and the family and Indiana.”

Being an Indiana alum, Buck made sure even the NFL knows how remarkable Mendoza actually is. Now, statistically, he might not have led the nation in passing yards, but his efficiency wrote his story.

He led all FBS quarterbacks with 33 touchdowns and threw just six interceptions. He threw for 2,980 yards with a 71.5% completion rate, adding six rushing touchdowns.

His success didn’t just change his fate, but Indiana’s too. Fernando became the first-ever Heisman winner from the school. Additionally, he led them to a perfect 13-0 season. Beyond numbers, he delivered clutch moments.

His game-winning throw against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game became an overnight buzz, and then his late touchdown against Penn State showed his calm and accuracy in tough, pressured situations.

His Heisman was the capstone on a season of accolades. He had already secured the Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards, solidifying his status as the nation’s top player, in addition to being named the AP College Football Player of the Year.

With this win and Joe Buck’s praise of the NFL game, his draft odds are boosted even more.

Before winning the Heisman, he was already sitting at the No. 1 position to get selected as No. 1 overall. But now DraftKings lists him at -165, improving from -150 odds to go first overall in the 2026 draft.

While Mendoza’s draft stock soars, his inevitable departure leaves a massive void in Bloomington. But, coach Curt Cignetti is already scouting for the next star to lead the Hoosiers.

Indiana eyeing the next Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman spotlight is not fading anytime soon. But with his next season draft move, Curt Cignetti is now out there looking for the next man up. He is making early moves rather than waiting, and one of the quarterbacks on their list is North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who’s drawing interest across college football.

“A source tells me two programs are trending for North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker: Oklahoma State and Indiana,” CFB analyst Wilson F. Ball said. “His relationship with Eric Morris is a major factor with OSU. But Indiana is heavily in the mix following Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman win and other key factors.”

After Eric Morris’s move to Oklahoma State, Mestemaker’s move to the Cowboys makes sense. Even Indiana can make a substantial impact on him with its undefeated status and back-to-back championship berth.

Mestemaker’s rise strengthens Indiana’s interest. He came to North Texas as a walk-on and then showed his excellence in the First Responder Bowl, recording 393 passing yards and a rushing touchdown.

And this season?

He racked up 4,129 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, taking North Texas to the AAC Championship Game. However, to date, Mestemaker has not commented on the transfer portal rumor and has remained calm.

“I haven’t really thought about that much, honestly,” Mestemaker said. “I’ve heard things from the outside, and there’s a lot of rumors going on, but I haven’t even given that a thought.”

But he might not ignore the chance of entering Curt Cignetti’s Indiana.