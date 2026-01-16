ESPN College GameDay Announces $70.8M Coach as Guest Analyst for Miami vs Indiana Game

ESPN is pulling no punches in its coverage of the national championship game between Indiana and Miami at the latter’s field on January 19. The College GameDay has had a wide range of guests throughout the season, and the natty will be no different.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman will join College GameDay as a guest analyst ahead of Monday night’s Indiana vs. Miami national title clash. The show confirmed the news on Friday, and it’s an easy win for the broadcast.

Freeman will join the show’s regular cast, led by Rece Davis, with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban on the panel. Freeman will be able to offer in-depth insight on both teams, having coached against them recently as Notre Dame faced Indiana during last season’s CFP and opened this year against Miami in Week 1.

There’s also a deeper layer to his presence in Miami. Freeman is coming off a massive new deal running through 2031 and worth a reported $70.8 million that established his status among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

With rumors swirling that other top programs are keeping tabs on him, Freeman has always set his stance clear.

“I’m the head coach at Notre Dame,” Freeman said. “I’ve said this before, but recognition, individual success, NFL interest, those are all reflections of team success and where this football program is. I’ve used some of the interest from the NFL to personally gain wisdom from maybe some of the GMs or the front office executives that you get a chance to talk to about your players, but also about what they view as a successful coach. Maybe it’s an NFL coach, but what are some of the things they’ve seen that make a coach successful in their organization?

“So I utilize these opportunities through conversations to be the best coach I can be of the Notre Dame football program. Again, that’s where my mindset is and I don’t control the noise, but I know the noise that’s in my head and where my focus is.”

This is a developing story.

