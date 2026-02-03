ESPN College GameDay Earn Shot at National Award for Tribute to Michael Vick & HBCU Football

NFL legend Michael Vick’s life has been anything but ordinary. Highlighting the many shades of his life, from adversity to dejection to regret, ESPN made a heartfelt documentary on him. This reimagination of the College Football Hall of Famer now has the chance to add another laurel to Vicks’ already storied cabinet.

The broadcaster reported on its IG account that its College GameDay team has been nominated for the NAACP Image Awards for Vick’s documentary. ESPN congratulated the GameDay team and stated that voting is now open to the public, and fans can cast their vote until February 13. Norfolk State’s IG account also conveyed it and urged fans to vote in large numbers for Vick’s documentary.

“The piece highlights Vick’s journey and his continued influence as he leads the Spartan football program at Norfolk State University,” Norfolk State wrote on its IG account. “This category is open to public voting. Spartan Nation, let’s show up and show out! Voting is open now through February 13, 2026.”

The 5:12-minute video released by ESPN shows the incredible path the HBCU head coach has taken to lead Norfolk State. It details the 45-year-old’s rise as a college football player and how he was one of the hottest commodities, finishing 6th in the Heisman voting in 2000. Due to the hype and Vick’s talent, he left Virginia Tech and was quickly roped in by the Atlanta Falcons as the 1st overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft.

Vick was the first black player to be selected 1st overall, and his stardom was unprecedented. Then came Vick’s infamous ‘Dog Fighting’ scandal, and he was convicted and spent 21 months in federal prison. Instead of taking it as a setback, the Falcons QB rose, persisted, and made a roaring comeback in the NFL in 2010.

“You learn a lot along the way, and that’s what’s most important. Just like anything in life, man, it’s about progression and not regression,” Vick said in ESPN’s documentary. With some help from his NFL friend, Donovan McNabb, Vick was reinstated by the NFL, and the Eagles took him in as a backup QB. However, Vick’s path still had several roadblocks.

Eagles head coach Andy Reid called for forgiveness for Vick’s past actions, and Vick quickly repaid his faith. After QB1 Donovan McNabb was traded to the Redskins, Kevin Kolb was named the starting QB. And when Kolb suffered a concussion, Vick was named the starting QB for some time. The Virginia native grabbed that opportunity hard and never looked back.

“I think the majority of the public wants Michael to do well, and that’s what we as human beings do. We give people an opportunity,” Reid said in a press conference about Vick. The Norfolk State HC passed for 3,018 yards, rushed for 676 yards and had 30 touchdowns. He also won the NFL offensive player of the year and won the comeback player of the year, earning a whopping $100 million contract from the team. The rest is, of course, history.

Vick’s arrival at Norfolk State is ushering in a new era for HBCUs

After performing as the top NFL QB for several years, Vick finally retired in 2015 and later worked as an advisor for the AAF’s Atlanta Legends. Football, though, still remained in his top priorities, and when Norfolk State approached him to be their head coach in December 2024, Vick didn’t give a second thought to accepting that offer.

“It wasn’t the easiest decision to make. You know, this requires a lot of change and lifestyle. It allows me to serve young men in my community,” Vick said in his inaugural presser. Although Vick’s 2025 season was tough and resulted in just a single win for the team, the program’s future under Vick is still looking hopeful in the coming years.

Norfolk State had one of the highest attendance records in recent years despite on-field struggles. Homecoming crowds reached record levels, and it led to community and economic uplift. Ticket prices soared significantly by around 82%, and the program earned national attention as ESPN’s documentary is prime evidence. Hopefully, Michael Vick’s work continues for years to come at Norfolk State, and his story continues to inspire young footballers to come back from adversity.