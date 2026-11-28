Wake Forest has put itself in a pretty good position heading into the final stretch of the season. At 10-1, ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff standings and already booked for the ACC Championship Game, the Demon Deacons have a cushion most teams would love to have. But Rece Davis isn’t ready to call them completely safe.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ESPN College Gameday host offered an encouraging assessment of Wake Forest’s playoff chances while speaking with WFMY Sports anchor Logan Campbell ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Duke. He doesn’t see a loss to Miami in the ACC title game as a real threat. Unless, of course, the committee sees something that makes it rethink the whole thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Wake Forest were to be ranked where it is right now, going into that game, they’re safe,” he said.

Rece Davis added that it would likely take three teams outside the current playoff picture winning conference championships to create enough chaos to push the Demon Deacons out. That’s a lot of things going wrong at once. And he doesn’t see that scenario as realistic right now. But there’s a catch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Wake Forest doesn’t need to beat Miami to keep its playoff hopes alive. Rece Davis suggested that even a comfortable Hurricanes victory wouldn’t automatically change his assessment. He pointed to the possibility of Miami taking control early in the rematch, much like it did when the teams first met. The Hurricanes won that September contest 33-20 in Winston-Salem, handing the Demon Deacons their only defeat of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if the championship game follows a similar script, Rece Davis thinks the Demon Deacons would have a strong case to remain in the field. There is, however, one result that could change everything.

“If you get beat 63 to nothing, I mean, which you won’t, but if something like that happens, I think all bets are off,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody is seriously predicting that kind of disaster. Still, the point was clear. A regular championship-game defeat is one thing. Getting completely dismantled on a national stage could give the committee a reason to reconsider Wake Forest’s standing. He then explained that the biggest danger might not even come from what happens on the field.

“The caveat is one thing that you can never tell in the room, because everybody gets caught up on this team’s 8, this team’s 11,” he said. “You don’t know for sure how close that is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rece Davis has spent years around college football rankings, including his time voting in the AP poll. He knows the numbers on television don’t always tell the full story.

“I voted in the AP poll for a long time, and they make you stack them up in columns,” he added. “They make you rank them on top of each other, but really it’s rows, because there’s not a lot of difference. I even think as I look at these latest rankings, I would say 5 to 14 or 15. There’s not much difference in those teams. You can pick apart something about any of them. You can champion something about any of them. I think they’re really close. So that’s the caveat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That creates an uncomfortable possibility for Wake Forest. Rece Davis noted that the committee has 13 members. If only two of them change their minds about how certain teams should be ordered, a team sitting at No. 8 could suddenly find itself at No. 11. That’s the difference between looking relatively safe and staring at the playoff bubble.

But before worrying about Miami, Wake Forest has Duke to deal with. A victory would move the Demon Deacons to 11-1, giving them a program-record 11th regular-season win and another opportunity to strengthen an already impressive resume. It would also make their case for an at-large playoff spot harder to dismiss if Miami gets the better of them in Charlotte.