LSU’s $190 million spending spree has left the athletic department with zero margin for error. Amid ongoing federal court battles and open defiance of conference bylaws, tensions between Baton Rouge and the SEC have reached a breaking point, putting the school’s conference membership on the chopping block.

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LSU’s financial model cannot survive independence, yet state politicians and fans are brushing off the risk. On a recent episode of the College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis, Pete Thamel, and Dan Wetzel unpacked the reality of what happens if the league actually votes the Tigers out.

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According to Thamel, the idea that LSU could easily thrive on its own is a total fantasy, especially when you look at the logistics of college sports. Even a historic independent powerhouse like Notre Dame requires a scheduling partnership just to fill out a viable football slate, and LSU simply doesn’t have the same leverage.



Beyond football, Thamel pointed out that getting booted from the SEC would leave LSU’s other iconic programs completely stranded without a home.

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“Mind you, your national championship-winning baseball program that’s been great for generations would not have a league to play in,” Thamel warned during the show. “You’re going to go play in the Sun Belt, LSU? Like, the Sun Belt has great baseball, by the way. I’m not being dismissive, but it’s a different deal now in the SEC than there.”

Dan Wetzel took the warning a step further, pointing straight at the elephant in the room! LSU’s bank account. While massive athletic departments like Michigan or Ohio State might have the financial cushion to survive a jump to independence, Wetzel made it brutally clear that LSU is in no position to take a massive pay cut.

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“LSU is broke; they’ve been spending like drunken sailors. They’ve been spending like drunken governors, is what they’ve been spending like, right? Drunken politicians. They are broke. They can’t sit there and go, ‘Well, we’ll make half the money.’ It would be devastating for LSU’s athletic department.”

To put into perspective just how tight things are financially in Baton Rouge, LSU has dug itself into a massive hole with reckless spending.

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To put that spending spree into perspective, Baton Rouge is currently on the hook for Brian Kelly’s $54 million buyout, Lane Kiffin’s $91 million contract, and a football roster valued at over $40 million.

Wetzel admitted that outsiders are scratching their heads, wondering how the school is even keeping the lights on and paying its bills. Giving up the guaranteed, massive television payouts that come with SEC membership and potentially taking half the revenue on the open market would send the entire athletic department into a total financial tailspin.

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Some optimistic Tiger fans have suggested that LSU could just strike a lucrative streaming deal with a tech giant like Amazon or Netflix to make up the difference. However, Wetzel quickly shot that theory down, explaining that streaming platforms only shell out big bucks for massive, standalone “events”.

If LSU gets kicked out of the SEC, they lose their marquee matchups against rivals like Alabama and Georgia, leaving them with a cobbled-together schedule that streaming services simply won’t pay top dollar to broadcast.

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A huge part of why things have spiraled out of control is the constant meddling from state politicians. Both hosts pointed out that unlike other major programs where governors stay in their lanes, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has been actively pulling the strings and turning every conference dispute into a public cage match.

The SEC presidents are reportedly fed up with the lack of collegiality and the constant courtroom drama coming out of Louisiana.

This is actually the second time since September that the league has threatened to remove LSU, and Lane Kiffin’s football program was at the center of the first standoff.

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Back in Week 1, Kiffin tested the SEC’s ban on former pro athletes by pursuing two former NFL players, prompting the SEC to name him as a defendant in its federal lawsuit, before ultimately leaving them off the roster. He then mocked the league on live TV during halftime of the Clemson blowout by quipping, “Imagine if we had pro players.”

The SEC later cited those remarks in court filings as evidence of LSU’s defiance, meaning if university leadership keeps pushing the conference toward a December exit, Kiffin will be stuck trying to fund his $91 million tenure without SEC television checks.

Ultimately, Davis, Thamel, and Wetzel all agreed that cooler heads will probably prevail before the SEC pulls the trigger on kicking out a founding member. The conference is undeniably better with LSU in it, and LSU desperately needs the SEC to survive.

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It is time to stop fighting every battle, swallow some pride, and end the self-inflicted madness before it ruins the program.