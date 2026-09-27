ESPN Commentator Nearly Confirms Next College GameDay Location Earlier Teased by Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee

Texas-Tennessee did not exactly deliver the kind of Week 4 classic ESPN might have hoped for, but College GameDay still had plenty of moments, with Pat McAfee doing much of the heavy lifting. The bigger conversation around the show, though, has been its SEC-heavy start. GameDay has spent each of the first four weeks at SEC matchups, and fans outside the conference have definitely noticed. Now, after a month of basically living in SEC country, Week 5 could finally take the crew somewhere else.

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College GameDay may have just given away its Week 5 destination before ESPN could make it official. Kirk Herbstreit had already put Iowa City on the radar earlier in the week, saying the trip was still in play if things fell the right way. Then, while calling Florida vs. Ole Miss, Greg McElroy added another pretty obvious hint that the crew could be heading to Kinnick Stadium for Iowa vs. Ohio State. At this point, ESPN can keep the official announcement for later, but the secret is getting harder to hide.

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There was one catch, though: Iowa still had to take care of Michigan first.

Talk about living up to the pressure. The No. 17-ranked Hawkeyes marched straight into the notoriously loud Big House in Ann Arbor and played a heart-stopping nail-biter against the No. 18-ranked Wolverines.

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Trailing by five points with time expiring, Iowa executed a dramatic 11-play, 91-yard drive. With just two seconds left on the clock, quarterback Hank Brown, who finished the day with 227 passing yards and two touchdowns, fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee to complete the comeback.

That legendary walk-off touchdown secured a thrilling 20-19 win, gave Iowa its first victory in Ann Arbor since 2010, and kept them perfectly undefeated at 4-0 on the year.

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With the Iowa victory locked in, the broadcasting dominoes started falling immediately.

During the night game, McElroy mentioned on air that he had already “heard rumors” circulating behind the scenes. He directly tied the upcoming travel schedule to Iowa’s last-second heroics, signaling to fans everywhere that the “suits” at ESPN had seen enough to pull the trigger on the Big Ten road trip.

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Senior writer Chris Vannini from The Athletic quickly took to social media to back it up, stating that GameDay is “most certainly” headed to Iowa next week after the on-air talent dropped all these hints.

The matchup gives ESPN plenty to work with. Iowa City has hosted its share of major national broadcasts over the years, and Kinnick Stadium has built a reputation as one of the tougher environments in college football when a highly ranked opponent comes to town. With Ohio State next on the schedule, the stage is already there for another high-profile weekend in Iowa City.

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Expect a sea of black and gold taking over the campus as early as Friday night to welcome the crew.

Ohio State may lead the all-time series 48-15-3, but its last trip to Kinnick Stadium is probably one the Buckeyes would rather forget. In 2017, unranked Iowa stunned the then-No. 3 Buckeyes 55-24, turning what was supposed to be another Ohio State win into one of the biggest upsets Kinnick has seen. It was another reminder that Iowa City has not always been kind to highly ranked visitors.

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However, Ohio State holds the longest winning streak in the rivalry’s history, rattling off 16 straight victories over Iowa from 1963 to 1980.

While the Buckeyes dominated the most recent meeting with a 35-7 win in 2024, history shows that Kinnick Stadium can still produce some strange results when highly ranked teams come to Iowa City.

ESPN may still be saving the official announcement for later, but the hints are becoming difficult to ignore. Between Iowa’s dramatic win over Michigan, Herbstreit putting Iowa City on the radar, and McElroy openly discussing the rumors on air, Week 5 suddenly looks ready to take College GameDay out of SEC country.