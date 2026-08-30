ESPN Commentator’s Wife Panics After UNC Fan Physically Attacks Husband Before TCU Game

North Carolina’s tight 15-10 win over TCU was supposed to be the main story from college football’s opening weekend in Dublin. But a wild off-field moment completely stole the spotlight when ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers almost had his ear bitten off by a rowdy fan. Watching the madness unfold on live TV, his wife, former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, could only hold her breath and double-check if her husband was still in one piece.

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It happened right before kickoff outside Aviva Stadium, where Rodgers was doing a live segment surrounded by amped-up Tar Heels supporters. As he was responding to the studio hosts through his earpiece, an overly excited fan ducked in from the side, got uncomfortably close to his face, and lunged toward his ear like he wanted to take a bite out of it.

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Rodgers laughed off the quick swipe, while his studio crew in the states broke into chuckles, cracking jokes about the local Irish stout. “A little too much, too many Guinesses,” one host laughed, while another advised Rodgers to move over to the TCU side, joking it might be a little safer than standing near the hyped-up North Carolina faithful.

Well, the interaction was terrifying enough for Rodgers’ wife, JoJo Fletcher, to share it on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Uhh @jrodgers11 we good?”

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The hubbub was nothing to be afraid of; rather, it was simply an interaction in which the fan appeared to be overly excited about the event, considering that CFB had returned to the country after a year. Interestingly, Rodgers himself seemed to enjoy the Dublin crowd, as he was seen pulling pints at a Dublin bar ahead of the game.

“I know my way around the Hony tonk, which means I know my way around the pub, let me tell you,” said Rodgers during the live broadcast.

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While Jordan Rodgers had his fair share of fun during the event, Bill Belichick had the last laugh against TCU as he finally got his sweet revenge.

Bill Belichick Gets the Last Laugh Against TCU

Exactly a year ago, when the six-time Super Bowl champion made his college football debut as a head coach, TCU gave him a harsh reality check. Belichick’s highly anticipated North Carolina debut ended in a brutal 48-14 loss, and the Tar Heels eventually finished his first season with a 4-8 record.

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However, things were different this year, as North Carolina dominated TCU in a fashion that left the Horned Frogs stunned. After all, this was the same team they had defeated 48-14 just a year ago. Interestingly, when UNC was in the lead 12-10 at halftime, Belichick wasn’t even interested in talking to anyone.

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Fehoko won a national championship with LSU in 2019 before playing in the NFL. To him, college football was made for student-athletes grinding for a chance, not paid pros who already got a shot in the big leagues. A temporary legal injunction might make it allowed, but that did not make it right.

As North Carolina secured a decisive first down that sealed the win, the usually stoic coach animatedly made the signal himself before breaking into a smile on the sideline. Now sitting at 1-0, North Carolina will be pleased with its performance.

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Before taking the field again, Belichick and his squad will enjoy a week’s break, with North Carolina set to host East Tennessee State at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 12.