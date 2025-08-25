ESPN Confirms Broadcast Team For Miami vs. Notre Dame After Kirk Herbstreit & Chris Fowler Announcement

Labor Day weekend on ESPN isn’t just football; it’s a national stage. And Miami is making the most of it by calling on fans to pack Hard Rock Stadium in blazing orange. The crowd will roar, and cameras will capture every cheer, every moment. And the spotlight will be on Miami’s energy, culture, and pride. Given that, the matchup against Notre Dame on August 31, at 7:30 PM ET, is the perfect example. Because with ESPN’s primetime coverage, millions will see it live. But high-profile matchups like this aren’t just games; they’re recruiting gold. Interestingly, Miami knows it, so the Hurricanes are ready to shine. And now, to turn up the excitement, ESPN rolls out its on-air team for Miami vs. Notre Dame.

According to Miami insider Barry Jackson’s August 24 report, ESPN/ABC has locked in its crew for Sunday night’s. Sean McDonough takes the mic for play-by-play while Greg McElroy brings the analysis. And on the sidelines? Molly McGrath and Taylor McGregor, keeping the action fresh. Although the announcement lit up X, with plenty of Canes fans celebrating, here’s the twist.

Miami–Notre Dame won’t feature ESPN’s No. 1 crew. The reason? The night before, on Saturday, LSU vs. Clemson takes center stage with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe, the network’s top trio. Looks like less than 24 hours later, ESPN wasn’t about to run them back-to-back. Surely, it’s a smart move for ESPN’s flagship team. And it also opens the door to a different crew, a different vibe. But maybe, just maybe, a perfect setup for a Miami upset. Here’s where experience makes the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy know the big stage. Well, McDonough has been a fixture on ESPN and ABC for years, calling everything from primetime CFB to the NHL. And his voice is tied to big moments. Then, McElroy brings his own pedigree. Since 2014, he’s been breaking down games in the booth, on studio shows, and even on the XFL stage. So, the two aren’t strangers to pressure. They’ve teamed up for top-25 clashes, SEC battles, and marquee bowls. Just last season, they were on the call for Notre Dame’s playoff run all the way to the CFP doorstep. Honestly, big games, bright lights—that’s their comfort zone. But does the broadcast crew really matter to Miami fans?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Probably not. Look, what matters is the field. The plays. The result. Can the Hurricanes make a statement in the opener? Can they rattle a talented Notre Dame squad led by a first-time starter? Is Carson Beck ready to look like himself again? And what about the Miami defense? Those are the real questions. And those are the storylines that will define Week One. Now, with crews locked in for both Miami–Notre Dame and LSU–Clemson, there’s an interesting twist involving Kirk Herbstreit.

AD

ESPN’s announcer reveal could spell a setback for the OSU alum

The OSU alum could face problems due to ESPN’s announcer reveal. Why? Here’s the thing: College GameDay kicks off Week 1 in Atlanta on August 30, running from 9 a.m. until noon. Just hours later, his Buckeyes face Texas in a marquee clash. Normally, you’d expect Kirk Herbstreit, OSU’s most vocal alum, to stick around. But not this time. Instead, he’s booked for the LSU–Clemson showdown nearly 500 miles away. As Barry Jackson reported, Herbstreit will be in the booth for that primetime thriller, leaving little chance for him to catch his alma mater live. However, last year offered a glimpse of Herbstreit’s grind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He was on set for College GameDay in Eugene for Oregon vs. OSU. But before the show even wrapped, he was gone, bolting midway to catch Texas vs. Oklahoma nearly 2,000 miles away. And the GameDay crew turned it into content, posting photos of Herbstreit in a convertible after hopping a flight to Dallas. Moreover, Herbstreit played along too, joking about the “work” on X. Honestly, it was a whirlwind. And it showed just how far he’ll go to juggle it all. Given that, Herbstreit summed it up best last year.

“First time I’ve ever left mid-show… we’re going really fast right now. Who ordered the convertible?” said Herbstreit. And before jetting off, he even squeezed in an interview with Deion Sanders, proof of why ESPN leans on him for the heavy lifts. Because his commitment runs deeper than travel schedules. Remember, when his golden retriever, Ben, passed, Herbstreit still showed up to call Alabama–LSU. That’s the kind of dedication fans will see again this season, just in a new flavor.