ESPN Confirms Historic Ohio State Record That No Other College Football Program Has Achieved

While other programs may not have the best stats when hosting College GameDay, Ohio State’s dominance on College GameDay combines unmatched local dominance with the single most iconic tradition in the show’s 40-year history. This week, ESPN confirmed this and mentioned its stunning 76.9% win rate.

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“College GameDay hits the road for the 500th time this Saturday in Baton Rouge,” ESPN Insights reported on September 4. “LSU is 7-7 when hosting GameDay, but no school has had more success with the show in town than Ohio State, which is 20-6 in a record 26 games as host.”

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In college football, home teams usually win about 60% of their games. However, when the top two teams play in marquee matchups, that advantage usually shrinks to a coin flip. As proven by LSU’s dead-even 7–7 record and Alabama’s modest 9 losses in home games when the show visits.

College GameDay hits the road for the 500th time this Saturday in Baton Rouge 🏈LSU is 7-7 when hosting GameDay, but no school has had more success with the show in town than Ohio State, which is 20-6 in a record 26 games as host. pic.twitter.com/eWmlnxXajJ— ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 3, 2026

As ESPN’s X post confirmed on September 2, no other program has been able to match that combination of raw volume and winning percentage on their own turf.

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Ohio State’s 20–6 (.769) record is statistically staggering. They are winning nearly 80% of their highest-stakes games against the best teams in the country with the entire nation watching.

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Ohio State’s rare 6 home losses when hosting College GameDay came at the hands of just some elite opponents. Ohio State’s bitter archrival, the Michigan Wolverines, has spoiled the party in Columbus twice with GameDay on campus. They pulled off an upset in 2024, when they won 13-10, and a dominant victory in 2022 of 45-23.

Baker Mayfield led the Oklahoma Sooners into the Horseshoe in 2017. They secured a famous 31-16 victory and planted the Oklahoma flag firmly on the Ohio State midfield log. In 2005, Vince Young led No. 2 Texas into Columbus for a legendary top-five showdown. They squeaked out a thrilling 25-22 victory en route to a national title.

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In 2008, the Nittany Lions suffocated the Buckeyes in a low-scoring 13-6 defensive battle. In 2009, freshman quarterback Matt Barkley of the USC Trojans led a late, dramatic 86-yard drive to shock the Buckeyes 18-15 in front of a record home crowd.

After Ohio State, Alabama is second on the list. Alabama’s 9-loss record across 20 appearances is one of the most fascinating stories in college football history. Outside of the GameDay circus, Alabama has won roughly 90% of its regular home games over the last two decades. When the ESPN trucks show up, that win rate plummets to a near coin-flip percentage.

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In 1995, Alabama officially “hosted” College GameDay for a marquee rivalry matchup against Tennessee. However, the game wasn’t played in Tuscaloosa. It was held at Legion Field in Birmingham, where Peyton Manning and the Volunteers handed the Crimson Tide a 41-14 loss.

Alabama and LSU hover around the unpredictable .500 mark when the traveling pregame show sets up camp. The Wolverines have continuously protected the Big House under the national spotlight.

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Unlike other traditional powerhouses where the immense circus of the pregame show often acts as a distraction that levels the playing field, Michigan plays with a distinct edge.

History of College GameDay and Ohio State

The history between the show and the school is deeply intertwined. The most famous tradition in sports television, Lee Corso putting on a mascot head to predict the winner, was actually born in Columbus.

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Corso had the idea to put on the Brutus Buckeye mascot head, but the university initially rejected the request. The mascot costume was a “sacred territory” that regular media members weren’t allowed to touch. To bypass the bureaucracy, Corso relied on a secret weapon, his new broadcast partner, Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit’s wife, Alison, was a former Ohio State cheerleader and still had close connections to the program. Through her, Corso initiated “high-level, tense” back-and-forth negotiations with the university’s athletic department. The athletic director finally green-lit the stunt on the Friday night before the game.

On October 5, 1996, before the Buckeyes played Penn State, Corso executed his meticulously pre-planned stunt. Instead of grabbing the head on the fly, he kept the Brutus the Buckeye head safely hidden beneath the broadcast desk until the final moments of the show.

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Ohio State went out and won 38-7, cementing the tradition forever. The tradition came to a poetic conclusion when the 90-year-old broadcasting legend officially retired from the College GameDay desk.

In front of a record-breaking 3.5 million viewers, the Ohio State marching band spelled out “CORSO” on the field. For his 431st and final career prediction, Corso picked the Buckeyes to beat Texas. He donned the Brutus headgear one last time, finishing his historic run exactly where his iconic tradition started.

Ohio State’s GameDay magic has survived some of college football’s biggest tests. Now, with Corso’s iconic tradition tied forever to Columbus, the Buckeyes’ GameDay record hits even harder.