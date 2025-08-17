ESPN Employee, Fired During Pat McAfee Deal, Breaks Silence After Joining Rival Network

Pat McAfee is betting on control over cash. Even after raking in FanDuel checks big enough to make Wall Street take notice, the former NFL punter turned media star shocked the sports world by turning down a $120 million sponsorship deal, opting for a new home at ESPN. ESPN placed a bet that McAfee’s daily spectacle will be able to attract more viewers than traditional shows like SportsCenter during a time slot that is in dire need of viewers.

And as with any high-stakes move, someone has to make room. That shuffle left veteran ESPN personality Jordan Cornette unexpectedly out of a job. The shake-up coincided with McAfee’s arrival, leaving Cornette unsure of the next chapter. During the massive 2023 layoffs, which also included big names like Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, and Jalen Rose, ESPN surprised the former Notre Dame captain by firing him. Cornette admitted, “I was completely blindsided because I thought I was safe… But it was a great learning opportunity for me…never put too much of your identity in your job.”

In a recent post on X, Jordan Cornette shared a picture with the text, “In an industry that rarely offers second chances so clearly, Cornette’s ESPN exit has opened the door for him in ways he never imagined before. Cornette has become a staple on Big Ten College Countdown and NBC’s college basketball coverage, while also handling hosting duties for GOLF Channel events. And, he’s set to play a major role in the NBA’s return to NBC as well.”He captioned it as, “Enjoying the ride.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Officially returning to the Peacock family, the NBA will begin airing games on both NBC and Peacock this fall after NBC secured a huge 11-year deal reportedly worth $2.45 billion annually. With years of experience, Cornette is stepping into the next big stage. When Sports Media Watch contributor Derek Futterman asked him, “How significant is it to have NBC Sports back involved broadcasting NBA contests?” He replied, “Look at the names on the roster. I won’t rip through them all because I don’t want to leave one out, and they’re all so impressive,” Cornette said. “I’m just excited to be on that list to be able to deliver that. I know that what NBC is going to do with the NBA this year is going to be so well received by everybody, and we’re so diligent in our preparation and we’re so committed to covering this the proper way and to elevate a league that’s already so elevated.”

NBC Sports stepping back into the NBA spotlight is a pretty big deal, and Jordan Cornette knew it was coming before most of us did. With the league’s massive new media deal set to pump games onto both NBC and Peacock, the stage is set for a fresh wave of coverage that blends tradition with the streaming era. For fans who grew up watching the NBA on NBC, this feels like a homecoming. This journey to NBC has eventually led Cornette to expand his reach across multiple sports platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From ESPN exit to the NBC spotlight

Jordan Cornette’s story is nothing short of a comeback. What seemed to be the toughest day of his career evolved into an opportunity to start over and thrive somewhere else. And he ended up being at NBC, where Cornette quickly proved himself. He currently hosts college football and basketball coverage, is working on the GOLF Channel, hosts Big Ten College Countdown, and even plays a significant part in the NBA’s comeback to NBC. “I learned very quickly that there was a high demand for me to go other places, and to find NBC, what ultimately became an even better place for me and an even better place to work and thrive,” he said. Looking back, he calls his ESPN exit “the best thing that ever happened for me.”

It all comes down to perspective, for Cornette, both at work and at home. Through the turmoil of the sports industry, he and his spouse, Shae Peppler Cornette, built different careers while helping one another. They have also turned tragedy into purpose by establishing a foundation to honor his late brother Joel. Regarding his work at NBC, Cornette declared, “When the rug got pulled from me at ESPN, I didn’t know what the future was going to hold. I just always said, if I ever get an opportunity to get back at it, to be grateful for every day that I’m doing it.”