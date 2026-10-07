ESPN Events VP Set to Leave Network After 25 Years in Unexpected Exit

The staff overhaul seems to be unending at ESPN. At first, the company let go of several reporters and analysts after its merger with the NFL Network. At the same time, it changed the production staff at College GameDay. And now a prominent ESPN personality with two and a half decades with the company is leaving.

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According to On3’s Brett McMurphy, Clint Overby, VP of ESPN Events, has accepted a separation/retirement package & is leaving ESPN on February 28 next year after 25 years. Overby oversaw 35 annual collegiate events, including ESPN’s 17 owned bowl games & seven college basketball events.

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Overby is not just another name, but the man behind the successful running of ESPN’s college sports event business. Under his oversight, the ESPN Events division became a massive content engine for the network, generating more than 400 hours of live programming annually. They brought in more than 80,000 fans through these events.

His day-to-day management from the Charlotte, N.C., headquarters was a blend of many responsibilities. He orchestrated postseason matchups such as the Armed Forces Bowl, First Responder Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, and Celebration Bowl. He managed a total of 17 college bowl games. Overby also handled 5 early-season games.

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He was the force behind marquee events that launched the college basketball calendar each November, including the State Farm Champions Classic, the Jimmy V Classic, and major multi-team holiday tournaments like the ESPN Events Invitational. In total, there were 12 college basketball games under him.

ESPN Events has offices in more than 10 different locations across the U.S. These teams help manage events in their respective markets. Overby oversees the teams and operations across these locations and ensures everything aligns with ESPN’s overall goals.

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Overby’s role covered nearly every business aspect of ESPN’s college events. That included managing sponsorships, ticketing, sales, and budgets; handling property rights and working closely with schools and conferences. However, that journey to ESPN started with building blocks during his college years at UW-Eau Claire.

Clint Overby’s background

Overby climbed the corporate ladder within the network after initially joining ESPN in June 2001 as the manager of the Big 12 Corporate Partner Program. Eventually, he was promoted to Director of Events in 2003 and Senior Director in 2006. Then came the biggest promotion when he was officially named vice president of ESPN Events in 2016.

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“I’ve enjoyed every minute of watching this business grow and playing a role in that,” Overby said when he was named as the VP of ESPN, as reported by the Spectator UW-Eau Claire student paper.

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Overby was born in the small town of Waupaca, WI, and attended college at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. He went from a small-college graduate to a VP at an esteemed organization. He had no plans when he entered college, but over time, he figured out his path.

“I think going to school is about finding out who you are,” Overby told The Spectator in 2020.

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The turning point of his career was when he started working with UWEC’s sports information department. He used to manage how different athletic programs run their games and collaborate with the media.

Daniel Schumacher, the director of athletics at UWEC, cited Overby as an example of brilliant minds from UWEC who have gone on to achieve success in the business side of sports.

For a man who became synonymous with events all his life, Overby didn’t initially want to pursue that. The only thing that he was sure of was that he wanted to do something in sports. Overby tried to get into coaching. But eventually, the business side of sports started intriguing him.

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As his college life came to an end, he graduated with a degree in kinesiology and business administration. He took a job as a marketing manager at Host Communications in Dallas after graduating. In 2001, he found his way to ESPN.