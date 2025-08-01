ESPN Faces Backlash as Machine Gun Kelly’s College Football Anthem Falls Flat With Fans

College football Saturdays are about to get even louder, but not everyone’s thrilled about it. ESPN released its new anthem for the 2025 season, featuring Machine Gun Kelly for swagger, stadium vibes, and wider appeal. Best part? The rollout was huge. A live TV event, boosted on social media, and filled with cinematic trailers showcasing last season’s top plays. Despite the fanfare, some fans aren’t on board. Critics argue it misses the sport’s core essence, leaving many disappointed. It seems not every anthem scores a touchdown with the audience.

MGK is making a return to college football, this time through your speakers. ESPN has announced that his new track, “Don’t Wait Run Fast,” will be the official anthem for the 2025-2026 college football season. The announcement dropped during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and ESPN confirmed the news with Billboard. The energetic track will also appear on MGK’s upcoming album, Lost Americana, which is set to release on August 8.

This is the 12th consecutive year that ESPN has partnered with a major artist to soundtrack its football coverage. Last season, Jelly Roll’s “Get By” took the lead, following big names like Post Malone, Marshmello, Juice WRLD, and Fall Out Boy. According to ESPN VP of marketing Curtis Friends, MGK’s vibe is perfect. “MGK brings a passionate, high-voltage sound that mirrors the raw emotion and untamed spirit of college football,” he stated. ESPN also released a cinematic trailer featuring MGK’s anthem, set to the biggest moments from the 2024 season, which was capped off by Ohio State’s national title win.

MGK is no stranger to the college football scene, having performed a live mashup of “Lonely Road / Take Me Home, Country Roads” at West Virginia last season. This fall, he’s back with an even bigger sound, providing the soundtrack for every kickoff, highlight, and championship moment. ESPN’s college football coverage begins on August 23rd across all platforms, including ABC, with MGK’s anthem set to dominate Saturdays.

But ESPN didn’t just stop there, as they created a separate anthem for SEC coverage, featuring Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman. Their song “Backup Plan,” released May 2nd, got them the spotlight during SEC Media Days in Atlanta. This collaboration is another win for Combs, who continues to partner with college football, and a significant career move for Zimmerman as he enters the national spotlight.

ESPN tapped MGK to hype up college football this season. But his song is very different from the SEC anthem. And that’ what is creating the buzz. Now, MGK’s “Don’t Wait Run Fast” will play during regular ESPN broadcasts, while the country duo handles SEC games. His seventh album, Lost Americana, continues his genre-bending style and features songs like “Cliché” (which reached No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100), “Vampire Diaries,” and “Miss Sunshine.” Whether you’re in it for the music, the game-day atmosphere, or both, MGK’s aiming to dominate Saturdays this fall. Despite all the buzz, not everyone’s buying into it.

Fans grumble over Machine Gun Kelly’s new ESPN anthem

When it comes to college football, fans don’t shy away from raising their voices. One fan summed up Machine Gun Kelly’s new song’s mood by saying: “ESPN, you missed the mark.” The network’s ambitious anthem launch aimed for high energy and celebrity appeal. But it overlooked whether the music actually resonated with the game day atmosphere in the South and Midwest. For many seasoned fans, the anthem felt out of sync with the sport’s spirit. A disconnect that’s hard to overlook.

The frustration ranged from disappointment to outright rejection. One commenter’s blunt assessment: “Garbage. Whoever thought to use an MGK song should be fired.” While harsh, this sentiment reflects a deeper concern: ESPN seems to be prioritizing flash over substance. For many viewers, college football is more than just a game. It’s a core part of their identity, and this anthem simply doesn’t connect with that.

Look, the anthem’s impact on fan emotions is a real issue. “I won’t be watching college football on ESPN this year if I have to hear that song. Bring Luke Combs back,” one fan declared. Combs and other country artists connected to the audience because they seemed to fit the college town vibe and tailgate culture. MGK’s change of style feels out of place, and for some, it’s a dealbreaker.

But the reaction goes beyond the music, it’s personal. One fan even posted, “Dear Disney, please sell ESPN so that sports can be saved.” This response reflects a loss of trust, with many fans feeling the network has lost touch with the sport’s core values. When corporate moves clash with fan culture, expect strong reactions and plenty of online comments.

There’s no way an anthem should feel like a turnoff. As one fan sarcastically wrote, “Yes, because nothing screams CFB like MGK. Astonishing miss.” Looks like ESPN may have chosen style over content. Look for a sport built on fans’ raw emotion and tradition. This anthem might be loud, but it doesn’t connect with fans. Now, let’s wait and see if Machine Gun Kelly’s efforts can bring in real feelings during the season or not. Because as of right now, the song falls flat.