ESPN, Fox Reporters Come Together For Clark Lea’s Trump Card to Get Vanderbilt Into Playoffs

Essentials Inside The Story Clark Lea prepares for the worst

Vanderbilt Commodores' incredible displays this season

Lea puts his team's performances up top

After Vanderbilt checked in at No. 14 in Tuesday’s penultimate CFP rankings, their odds of making the playoff are slim. But Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea’s last-ditch tackle to crash the party remains in motion. While one more marquee win could be their best shot, the Commodores aren’t giving up on a CFP bid.

To play a 13th game, they’d have to go to Hawaii or Alaska, the only options under NCAA rules, and Lea made his stance clear.

“Clark Lea said yesterday he told his team to have their bags packed in case a team wanted to play this Saturday, and that is true of today,” wrote Vandy beat writer Alaina Morris on Wednesday. “He said he’d prepare his team to play in two days if called to.”

While Lea seems all in on Vanderbilt’s playoff run, teams like Texas (No. 13), Utah (No. 15), and others are also hoping to sneak into the 12-team bracket, with Miami at No. 12 holding the same record as Vandy. Here’s where reporters floated a wild idea: Miami vs. Vanderbilt in Hawaii as a CFP play-in game.

“I can’t stop thinking about this. What is the downside to Miami and Vandy playing on Saturday? Both likely miss CFP with current record. Both programs can afford the trip to Hawaii,” wrote Vandy reporter Alex Gould.

Although logistically, it’s probably next to impossible. But the concept is electric. If there’s a way out, why not chase every shot at the playoffs? While Lea has already expressed his support for the idea, a Fox reporter agreed with him.

“I don’t see the downside to this from Clark Lea. You know a playoff isn’t happening unless another impressive win is obtained,” said Fox reporter Trey Wallace. “Miami, Utah, Texas? I know, save the crazy replies, but he’s willing to fight for CFP.”

Well, neither the Commodores nor Miami would be easy to ignore with a top-20 win added to their resumes. But both teams have two conference losses, so with conference titles no longer their path to the CFP, the only option left is simple: be ready to travel to make it happen.

“If this is true… Need Vandy @ ND & Texas @ Miami this weekend,” wrote ESPN reporter Tone Digs, while another ESPN reporter, Alyssa Lang, didn’t say much; she just dropped a “👀👀👀👀,” keeping the idea alive.

While the CFP committee appears to overlook this kind of action, Clark Lea remains steadfast in his conviction that Vanderbilt deserves a chance to compete for a national title.

Clark Lea tries to make his team’s case

Clark Lea isn’t whispering his case. With Vanderbilt sitting on the edge of playoff chaos, the Commodores’ HC opened his press conference with a five-minute pitch worthy of a primetime commercial, and he insisted his team is a legitimate contender.

“We’re here because we’ve got a really good football team,” said Lea. “It’s about the facts and the data and fighting for a team I believe deserves a chance to compete for a national championship.”

Then came the receipts, and Lea rolled through analytics. ESPN’s Strength of Record had Vanderbilt at No. 11. Moreover, its schedule was one of the toughest in the country. It included four teams inside the top 15 and six ranked opponents, while their only losses came on the road at Texas and Alabama, with a combined record of 19–5.

“We were within striking distance in the fourth quarter of both,” said Vandy HC. “We’ve outperformed perception.”

Still, Lea doubled down on belief. He said Vanderbilt is pointing to back-to-back dominant wins and one of the SEC’s top scoring differentials.

“If the committee took blind resumes, our team would benefit,” said Lea. Here, he wants the committee to see what he sees: a team with quality wins and a rising trajectory. In his mind, there’s no debate left. “This group deserves to be competing for a national championship,” according to Lea.

We’ll see whether the team’s push, fueled by Lea’s determination, can change their CFP fate.