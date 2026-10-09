ESPN Host Confirms SEC Is Hurting Players With Its Brutal New Change: “The Emotional Crash”

The SEC wanted more heavyweight matchups. It got them. But there is another side to the league’s new scheduling plan, and it has nothing to do with TV ratings or CFP arguments. Players still have to live through the losses, recover from the wins, and somehow do it all over again the following Saturday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That was the concern raised by ESPN’s Ryan McGee during an appearance on Show Pony Live with Chris Childers. With the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026, he believes the tougher slate brings a challenge that can get overlooked. And that’s the emotional toll on players who are barely out of their teens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Childers opened the discussion by questioning whether the SEC was going through an identity crisis. After all, this season has already provided a few examples of how quickly things can change.

“The bubble doesn’t stay very level,” McGee said. “I was in Oxford for the Ole Miss-LSU thing… I was there all day Saturday and just the emotional crash was inevitable. The next weekend, it just was. And then for Florida, I think it was the exact same thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Florida had delivered a stunning 52-28 beating of No. 4 Ole Miss on September 26, only to get blown out 45-17 by Missouri the following week. The Gators had looked unstoppable against a team that entered that game fresh off a victory over No. 7 LSU. Then, seven days later, they looked like a totally different football team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC announced its move to a nine-game conference schedule in August, ending a format that had been in place since 1992. The league’s presidents and chancellors approved the change following a recommendation from its ADs. Commissioner Greg Sankey defended the decision as a way to strengthen the conference’s competitive standing.

By moving to nine conference games, the SEC joins peer leagues like the Big Ten and Big 12, which already operate under nine-game slates. However, SEC coaches argue that their conference depth creates a unique grind. While other leagues balance top-tier games with lower-tier matchups, a nine-game SEC schedule leaves zero room for recovery weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” he said in the league’s announcement.

Childers brought up the extra SEC game, too. More conference games mean more teams will take a hit in the standings, no matter how good the matchups look to fans. McGee said coaches were already talking about that at SEC media days. Texas A&M’s Mike Elko was one of them, and he wasn’t sold on the idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He goes, ‘Adding that extra conference game seemed like a good idea at the time,’” McGee recalled. “And he goes, ‘I’m not great at math.’ And he goes, ‘But that’s like I don’t know.’ He goes, ‘That’s 16 losses that got to go somewhere.’”

But now, as reality seeps in, somebody has to absorb those losses. McGee did acknowledge that the tougher schedule gives teams opportunities to repair their seasons. But he also sees something beyond the physical punishment of another conference game, and that’s the emotional aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem is not just that teams lose. It’s that players experience enormous highs and lows while facing constant pressure to perform again before the previous result has fully sunk in.

“We’re still dealing with 19-year-olds, and we’re still dealing with 20-year-olds,” he added. “It’s just the intensity level never goes down.”

Sports psychologists note that teenage and young adult athletes process high-stakes stress differently than seasoned professionals. When young players experience a massive emotional high, their central nervous system undergoes a natural crash. Without proper mental recovery time between intense games, focus drops and decision-making breaks down, directly leading to sudden performance slumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC already tried conference-only football in 2020, when COVID forced a 10-game league schedule. That was a different situation. This time, the league is making the tougher schedule a permanent part of its plans, without giving up old rivalries or its push to stay on top.

The SEC wanted a tougher test for everyone, and that’s what it’s getting. Fans get the big games, but Florida’s sudden fall after beating Ole Miss showed how quickly things can unravel. As McGee warned, the cost sometimes shows up in the emotional crash that follows a big win, just when another fight is already waiting.