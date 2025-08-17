ESPN Host Contains Emotions as He Drops Lee Corso Secret in Farewell Tribute

Ever since ESPN kicked off College GameDay back in 1993 for that Notre Dame vs. Florida State matchup, the show has been hitting the road to catch the biggest games each week. Sure, they cover the usual powerhouses like Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State, but they’ve also made stops at smaller schools, even FCS and DIII programs. However, as we’re aware, the legendary Lee Corso has announced his retirement from the show. Since then, the former Indiana coach has been getting love and tributes from his colleagues and genuine lovers of college football.

In a recent IG post, Chris Fowler showed us a glimpse of the ultimate Lee Corso experience as we prepare for his final game as a College GameDay member. The last GameDay of Lee Corson will be first edition of the ESPN show for the upcoming season when No. 1 Texas travels to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State on August 30.

Fowler wrote in his post, “Just Two weeks away: LC’s grand finale @collegegameday in Columbus! Emotions will be high. I love this @phil_ellsworth pic of Mr Corso crowd surfing @pennstatefball .. the sheer joy of being in his element with adoring students. You should’ve see him back in the day at Coachella and Bonnaroo. #collegefootball#corso#cfb”

The photo that Fowler shared has Lee Corso lying on top of the crowd as they lift him up, his arms raised, and a genuine joy on his face. This is one among hundreds of such snaps that have featured Lee Corso in similar expressions. Just replace the crowd. The joy has remained the same for close to four decades of his broadcasting career.

Chris Fowler also revealed a little-known gem about Lee Corso’s past. Fans might know him as the crazy analyst who dresses up as mascot heads and steals the show on GameDay. “You should’ve seen him back in the day at Coachella and Bonnaroo”, Fowler teased fans with a recent Instagram post featuring a photo of Corso crowd surfing. With a sea of students and fans cheering him on like a rock star, the atmosphere in that picture is electrifying and chaotic in the best possible way.

On August 7, ESPN declared that it would honor the former college football coach with a one-hour primetime special. Corso, who turns 90 on the same day, will receive the spotlight that he deserves: “The primetime special will highlight Corso’s extraordinary life, his larger-than-life personality and the immeasurable impact he has had on college football as a player, coach and broadcaster.” The show titled ‘Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special’ will air on Friday, August 22 at 9 pm ET on ESPN.

Corso has been connected with the sport for over 75 years, beginning in the 1950s when he played at Florida State, and for the past 38 seasons on ESPN’s College GameDay, where he has entertained fans of all ages.

Lee Corso’s journey to College GameDay

Lee Corso was born to Italian parents in Cicero, Illinois, but Florida State University has always held a special place in his heart. If you talk to him, it will be pretty evident that he takes great pride in FSU’s history; in fact, he brags about having 10 generations of graduates in his family! His lightning speed on the field earned him the nickname “Sunshine Scooter,” and he still holds the FSU record for most career interceptions as a defensive player.

On College GameDay, Corso discovered his true calling despite a fantastic coaching career that included Maryland, the Navy, Louisville, Indiana, Northern Illinois, and even a brief stay in the USFL with the Orlando Renegades. He has been the show’s focal point since joining ESPN in 1987. He is known for calling everyone “sweetheart” and for making fun of co-hosts like Kirk Herbstreit with his catchphrase, “Not so fast, my friend!” Who could overlook his iconic mascot headwear choices, of course?

Corso’s routine behind the scenes is equally full of fun. His team keeps things running smoothly because it can be almost impossible to reach him by phone or email due to his tech challenges. Ed Fasula delivers the coaches’ picks and statistics in the “Classified Official Corso Mail Bag,” while Laura, his longtime assistant, gathers them all. Somehow, this whole system gets Corso ready just in time for him to light up ESPN with his incredible commentary