ESPN Host Reaches Breaking Point After SEC Mascot Pelts Him With Candy: “I’m Gonna Punch”

Matt Barrie came to talk football, not get attacked with Halloween candy. But Auburn’s mascot, Aubie the Tiger, apparently had no interest in letting the ESPN host do his job. During ABC’s halftime coverage of LSU’s demolition of Auburn, Aubie repeatedly pelted Barrie with candy, even hitting him in the back. And Barrie finally snapped with a warning nobody saw coming.

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“I’m gonna punch the tiger if he doesn’t stop throwing candy at me,” Barrie joked on air, via Awful Announcing.

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The exchange quickly became one of the funniest moments of the broadcast. With LSU dominating Auburn on the field, Aubie seemed determined to give the home crowd something else to enjoy. Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow were also part of the broadcast group when the mascot interrupted the discussion.

“Maybe the worst-case scenario for everyone else, LSU defense has been great the past few weeks, and its offense is hitting their strides,” Barrie said while analyzing LSU’s performance.

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And the numbers backed up his point. LSU scored on five of its first six possessions, taking a commanding 31-10 lead into halftime. Sam Leavitt had already thrown three touchdown passes and added another score on the ground, leaving Auburn struggling to find answers on either side of the ball.

By the final whistle, No. 18 LSU had secured a 38-17 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Leavitt finished with 387 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air, along with a rushing score.

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WR Jackson Harris tormented Auburn’s secondary with nine receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns. RB Dilin Jones added 92 rushing yards and another score, completing a dominant offensive performance for Lane Kiffin’s team.

Auburn’s offense had no comparable answer. Byrum Brown completed 15 of 24 passes for 160 yards without a passing touchdown, although he scored once on the ground. LSU’s defense recorded seven team sacks and 12 tackles for loss, keeping Alex Golesh’s offense under constant pressure.

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It was a brutal reality check for Auburn, which had stunned then-No. 1 Georgia 27-24 on the road just one week earlier. Instead of building on that momentum, the Tigers suffered a lopsided defeat in front of their home crowd.

For LSU, the victory ended an eight-game losing streak in SEC road games and improved its record to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Auburn, meanwhile, fell to 4-3 and 2-3 in the SEC.

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Aubie may have stolen a few laughs, but LSU walked away with the only result that mattered. And while Auburn’s players had a difficult afternoon, at least their mascot escaped without finding out whether Barrie intended to follow through on his hilarious threat.