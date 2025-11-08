ESPN Host Warns LSU Over Brian Kelly Replacement Issue After Governor Involvement

“Hell, I’ll let Donald Trump select it (Head Coach) before I let him do it.” That was Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry’s fiery declaration aimed at former athletic director Scott Woodward, delivered just days after both he and head coach Brian Kelly were dismissed. The remark lit up Death Valley with a familiar debate. How much should politics intertwine with football in a state where the sport often feels like religion?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Building on the ongoing debate, ESPN host Tom Hart voiced his concern. He first summed up how much the fanbase connects its identity with the team’s success and failure. “LSU matters. It matters to the people that show up in that stadium. It matters to the people who maybe haven’t ever stepped foot in that state, because it mattered to the entire state…There is a portion of the state’s identity, whether you’re inside the borders or outside, that is wrapped up in the success or failure of LSU football.” Yet he also warned that this on-field passion often finds its way into politics, where success on Saturdays can become a tool for power plays off it.

“The grandstanding occurs with the politicians, no matter where you are. It happens in Columbus, Ohio. It happens in Athens, Georgia. And I get it, but I hope it doesn’t get in the way of LSU hiring the best coach that they could hire to lead this team to another national championship,” he added. The concern is genuine as it captures a growing unease in Baton Rouge. The fear that political interference could derail LSU’s coaching search. For a program so deeply rooted in tradition and glory, fans see little beyond the pursuit of victory. If off-field politics begin to influence on-field success, the reaction in Death Valley could be fierce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Jeff Landry, meanwhile, insists his involvement is limited. He maintains that while he’s not handpicking the next head coach, he wants greater accountability in future deals. “We’re going to put metrics on it, because I’m tired of rewarding failure in this country and then leaving the taxpayers to foot the bill,” Landry said. But not everyone’s convinced. Richard Lipsey, former Chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents and founder of the Tiger Athletic Foundation, backed Carville’s stance. He claimed Landry’s comments exposed a larger agenda. “He wanted more control over LSU” and “wants to run the athletics department.” Lipsey said.

Now, even though AD Verge Ausberry has full control of finding Kelly’s replacement, the board is governor-influenced. Nine of the 18 Board of Supervisors members have been appointed by Landry since taking office in January 2024. And what’s interesting is he will be able to appoint four more in 2026. John Carmouche, who’s chairman of the Board of Supervisors, had surely denied Landry’s involvement in Woodward’s firing, but the timing of events tells a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Dixon Wallace McMakin, an LSU graduate, said that Louisiana governors have regularly sought to influence the team. “It affects everybody, and a governor feels it from all of his voters around the state,” said McMakin. “Our standard is excellence, and anything less than excellence we will not stand for in the state of Louisiana.” So, now with such high stakes involved, let’s see who can possibly take the HC job.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Possible replacements for Brian Kelly

After getting the AD’s position, Verge Ausberry made his expectations pretty clear on Brian Kelly’s replacement. This time, they are looking for someone who can actually break the 3-season playoff drought. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger shares his thoughts on X: “Something to consider as Ausberry leads LSU’s search for a coach: During a Baton Rouge radio hit today with @MattMoscona, Ausberry said LSU will consider a coach who participates in the playoff, even if that means waiting until as late as January to make a formal hire.” Now, looking at Ausberry’s requirement, there are names that keep popping up.

First up is Eli Drinkwitz, who’s currently 44-26 at Missouri, won the Sun Belt title in 2019 at App State, and was also SEC coach of the year in 2023. Currently, Drinkwitz is 7-16 against AP top 25 teams. The best part is that they are at the 22nd rank in the first playoff list. Then there is Lane Kiffin, who holds a 113-53 career record and 52-19 at Ole Miss and has also won two Conference USA titles at Florida Atlantic. Right now, Ole Miss ranks 6th in the CFP list. And he’s already on the list of Gators, too.

Then there’s Dan Lanning, who already took his program to the playoffs last year, and even this season, they are in the No. 9 position and pretty much in the league. With a 42-7 record in Oregon and a Big Ten title win last season, he can give a fresh start to the Tigers. Last but not least, Clark Lea, who’s 23-35 at Vanderbilt and won the SEC Coach of the Year award last year. Under him, the team won against Alabama last year and is now in 16th position in the CFP rankings. So, let’s wait and see if any of them take the reins at LSU.