ESPN Hosts Address Pat McAfee’s Financial Situation After $550K College Gameday Spend: “Getting Expensive”

While football teams battle it out to survive in the cutthroat race towards the Nattys, there’s a special competition going on at College GameDay. And the best part about it? It’s open to anyone and everyone. Pat McAfee’s GameDay Kicking Contest has become an immensely loved segment on the show. But in just two weeks of the season, his brainchild is pinching at his pockets. Scott Van Pelt took a dig at the analyst, who might be in a paradox now.

McAfee’s kicking contest has become the second-most-watched segment of College GameDay, per The Athletic’s Chris Vannini. The analyst awards lucky winners who can land gigantic kicks with cheques worth 6-figures. You really need to have a powerful leg to knock the football up to the highest mark to get it. McAfee, an NFL kicker himself, set up the segment knowing that not everyone can make the shot. “Kicking is easy, everybody says,” he told the crowd before OSU’s Logan Pallo lined up. Two weeks later, he might be thinking about reconsidering those words. Pallo and OU’s Jack Goudard have taken home $450K together.

And, McAfee adds another whopping sum to charity along with the prize-winning kick. So, in just the first two weeks of the season, McAfee has to say goodbye to more than half a million dollars (550K). Scott Van Pelt decided to throw some harmless shade at him. He said in an August 8 episode of SVPod, “Well, he ain’t going to go broke. […] I know he’s good.” ‘Stanford’ Steve Coughlin chimed in with laughter and added, “It’s getting expensive.” Half a million dollars flying out in just two weeks might have McAfee kicking himself a little for his own creation.

Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at the Super Bowl LIX media center

If you’re unsure about McAfee actually shelling out the money, here’s your assurance. ESPN’s Dan Orlofsky quelled doubts about the analyst paying the sum from his own reserves. “Accurate. It’s his money[.] Guys the best,” he wrote on X, sharing Vannini’s piece about McAfee’s show. Though the man is giving up a lot of money, it’s ultimately for a great cause. And, it makes for great TV. “It’s for the kids, for America,” SVP said, softening his blow directed at McAfee.

Beyond his ESPN income, McAfee’s earnings are powered by his media company, Pat McAfee Inc., which produces several profitable podcasts. He also earns from his WWE role as a commentator and occasional performer. He currently boasts a networth of around $60 million as of 2025.

So, you can say what you want about McAfee and his takes, but he sure doesn’t go back on his word. He has the College GameDay crew to support him and this initiative.

Kirk Herbstreit lauds Pat McAfee for his ‘generosity’

Kirk Herbstreit had a hand in Pat McAfee parting with his money. He lined up the ball in front of OU freshman Jack Dougard, who came in prepared. “Little lefty this morning came out there wearing… cleats,” Van Pelt noted of Dougard. And that kick from soared through the air, landing at McAfee’s bank account. But it’s all in the spirit of college football, which is a sentiment that Herbstreit appreciates. “Pat, you’re a SUPER generous man. Fun to be a small part of this every week!” he shared on X.

Dougard’s kick was obviously the better shot among the two. It was a first time a lefty attempted the kick, and he set an example for everyone else competing in the future. “Upset of the week!” Herbstreit exclaimed during the live taping. “The scourting report did not have that going through!” he added further, absolutely shocked. While McAfee continues to lose money, Herbstreit gets to have all the fun, as he holds the ball in position for these kicks.

550,000 have already cha-chinged their way out of McAfee’s bank account. And who knows, given the success rate of fan kicks that came last year, McAfee will be adding a few more bills to that sum. But whatever the result it, the fans get to have a wonderful time out of the segment, which was the main goal.