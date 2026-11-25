Colorado may have a decision to make on Deion Sanders, but firing him could come with a price the school cannot afford. With the Buffaloes sitting at 4-7 and heading toward their third losing season in four years, pressure is building on the program to reconsider its direction. That leaves the school facing a difficult question: even if it wants to move on from Coach Prime, can it afford the $25M decision?

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel brought the financial reality into focus, revealing that Colorado’s athletic department does not have enough cash to absorb a costly coaching change. Sanders is 20-28 in four seasons, and 2024 is the only year Colorado finished with a winning record.

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“The biggest one is Deion Sanders,” Thamel said, according to an X post by BuffBoy. “They closed against UCF at home. Look, they had the big win against Houston. They beat Kansas State. They were coming off that five-game schneid. It would cost, I believe it’s $25 million to fire Deion Sanders. It’s just an athletic department that doesn’t have that kind of money.”

The Buffs lost 35-28 at Cincinnati last Saturday, which killed their bowl hopes. They are 1-10 on the road over two seasons and 3-15 in their last 18 Big 12 games. Athletic director Fernando Lovo took over in January and didn’t hire Sanders, which means he has no personal stake in keeping him. Firing Sanders after the season would cost about $25.5M, according to the Associated Press.

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“So they’re going to make an evaluation at the end of the season on Coach Prime’s future,” Thamel continued. “Obviously, the momentum that was built in was so searing there for a while. They were killing the ratings. They crossed into pop culture. A lot of that has dissipated. So it will be interesting to see if they try to run that back one more year, again with changes, or if they move on from there.”

Sanders signed a five-year, $54M extension in March 2025 that runs through 2029. He makes $10M this year, then $11M in 2027, $11M in 2028, and $12M in 2029. According to USA TODAY, the contract guarantees him 75% of what’s left if he is fired, about $26M paid in monthly installments through 2029.

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Whatever Sanders earns at a new job would offset that. The school also projected a $27M deficit for the athletic department in fiscal 2026, the largest in its history. It needed another $11.9M in institutional support and $2.2M in student fees on top of that.

Colorado started 2-0, then lost five straight. It beat Kansas State on Halloween, lost at Arizona State, then upset No. 14 Houston 42-32, the program’s first win over an AP top-15 team since 2007. Cincinnati put an end to that. The Buffs turned it over four times in that game, three on Isaac Wilson interceptions. They rank 138th out of 138 teams in the turnover margin, with 23 lost and 10 gained.

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“I’m here on assignment for these kids, and if I’m not here any longer, I’ll move on to God’s next assignment,” Sanders said about his job. “So that don’t affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others, because I’m… in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

Sanders said that a win over UCF is “no consolation prize” without a winning record, putting the blame on himself for the disappointing season. Players backed him this week, including tight end Brady Kopetz, who said Sanders “cares about us.”

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Colorado closes the regular season against UCF on Saturday at Folsom Field. A win only gets the Buffs to 5-7. No decision on Sanders is expected before the game, and Lovo has to weigh a coach who is losing against a buyout the school may not be able to cover.