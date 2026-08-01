ESPN Jordan Rodgers Turns Against Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Over Recent Big Ten Media Days Statement

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti reignited the SEC vs. Big Ten debate with his comments at the Big Ten Media Days. While doing so, Cignetti took shots at the SEC, noting that others like to ‘whine and complain,’ while the Midwest teams earn their wins. ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers doesn’t quite agree with him, especially when it comes to which conference is better.

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“The SEC has and always will be the most talented, the deepest conference in college football. And there’s no debate,” Jordan said during his July 31 appearance on First Take. “When you just look at anything you want from NFL draft prospects or recruiting rankings, I mean, you’d say Mississippi State’s been a bad team in the SEC, right? They’re a team that’s top 25 in a recruiting ranking. I mean, there’s talent all across this league.”

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The Big Ten’s recent title streak has upended decades of SEC dominance. Even Jordan Rodgers admitted that the Big Ten has been the most successful in the current scenario. But the analyst makes one thing clear: there’s a difference between success and being the best or most talented.

But Rodgers draws a distinction: depth, not hardware, defines a conference’s true strength. Former legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban also said national titles can’t be the parameter for choosing which conference is superior, but rather how many good teams the conference has from top to bottom.

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“So, I think every coach I’ve ever sat down with for the last 10 years. Every coach that’s ever come from the Big Ten, Big 12, or ACC, the new coach, the first thing I ask them is. So, what do you think? Which is really the best conference? SEC, no doubt, is the answer every time,” added the brother of NFL QB Aaron Rodgers.

The raw numbers back Rodgers: between 2006 and 2022, the SEC claimed 13 national titles with five different teams. Interestingly, before the Big Ten’s winning streak, the SEC won four consecutive titles.

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Yet head-to-head results tell a different story. Alabama fell to Indiana in the postseason. Illinois beat Tennessee. Iowa topped Vanderbilt. Even Texas fell to Ohio State. And unless the SEC starts winning such matchups, the Big Ten head coaches will continue to claim their supremacy.

Curt Cignetti’s candid shot at the SEC

In his second season with the Hoosiers, Curt Cignetti led his squad to a national title for the first time. Before that, the narrative about Indiana was entirely different. The win also helped the Big Ten to strengthen its current supremacy.

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“We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest. We believe everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we say we fell short. We don’t cry a river and whine and complain. All right, and that’s why we’re the best,” Cignetti said.

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“The Big Ten is the best league in football and has a lot of really good football teams. It’s hard to win on the road,” added the IU head coach.

Cignetti believes the B1G teams are physical, well-coached, and have all the tools to prepare players for the playoffs. In fact, this season, Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana enter as favorites for a title run, where only one SEC team, Texas, is being considered.