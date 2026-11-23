A quick camera shot, an unexpected sideline moment, and a reaction that looked straight out of a heavyweight boxing match. Georgia fans got an amusing surprise when ESPN’s cameras turned away from the field and caught a member of a Bulldogs coach’s family in the middle of a popular sideline ritual.

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ESPN’s broadcast, featuring Laura Rutledge, caught Drew Bobo, son of Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, sniffing smelling salts on the sidelines during a Bulldogs game. The moment was captured in a video later shared on Instagram by dawgsofftheleash, with the account highlighting Drew’s intense-looking reaction and comparing it to a fighter preparing for a showdown in the final round.

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“Gotta love Drew Bobo on the sideline hitting smelling salts like he’s about to fight Mike Tyson in the 12th round. 😭 BIG FELLA WAS READY TO GO TO WAR IN THE TRENCHES. SIC ’EM,” dawgsofftheleash captioned the reel on Instagram.

Smelling salts are believed to give a sharp jolt of alertness when sniffed. It is quite common in American contact sports and strength training, where football players, boxers, hockey players, and weightlifters often take a whiff before a play or heavy lift, during games or on the sideline, chasing an instant rush of focus.

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The habit has spread to high school and teen athletes too, who pick it up after seeing the pros do it. Yet there is no proven evidence that smelling salts make anyone stronger or improve performance, and their only FDA-approved medical use in the U.S. is to prevent or treat fainting.

In 2025, the NFL prohibited teams and club staff from supplying them at games, but players can still bring their own, as ESPN’s cameras caught Drew doing.

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The sideline moment came on an important night for Georgia, as Kirby Smart’s team had more than just another conference victory to celebrate.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs defeated No. 21 South Carolina 34-6 at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 21, securing their place in the SEC Championship Game for a sixth consecutive season.

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The achievement set a new SEC record, as no other program had reached six straight championship-game appearances. Georgia improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

The victory was also Georgia’s fourth consecutive win, with all four coming against ranked SEC opponents. During that stretch, the Bulldogs defeated Florida 27-8, Ole Miss 42-7, Missouri 48-21, and South Carolina 34-6.

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They outscored those opponents by a combined 151-42, demonstrating the consistency of their performances heading into the postseason.

Georgia’s victory was not one-sided from the opening whistle. South Carolina initially made things difficult for the Bulldogs, taking a 6-3 lead early in the second quarter through two field goals from Malik Orsan.

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Georgia responded just before halftime when quarterback Gunner Stockton connected with Talyn Taylor for a 37-yard completion, setting up Nate Frazier’s first rushing touchdown.

The Bulldogs entered halftime with a 10-6 advantage but produced a much stronger second-half performance. Frazier added another rushing touchdown, Stockton threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Craig Dandridge Jr., and freshman Nick Peal added a late touchdown run. Georgia scored 31 unanswered points to turn a competitive opening into a comfortable 28-point victory.

The individual numbers also highlighted Georgia’s offensive efficiency. Stockton completed 19 of 23 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown, while Frazier recorded 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

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Tight end Jaden Reddell contributed 85 receiving yards, including a career-long 66-yard reception. Defensively, Georgia limited South Carolina to 218 total yards and recorded three sacks and an interception, the latter by Khalil Barnes.

Drew joined Georgia in 2022 as a three-star recruit from Auburn High School in Alabama. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 305 pounds, he developed into an important part of the Bulldogs’ offensive line. After appearing in six games in 2023 and making two starts in 2024, he started 11 games during the 2025 season, primarily at center.

His father, Mike Bobo, also has a long history with the program. Mike played quarterback for Georgia from 1994 to 1997, recording 6,334 passing yards, before joining the coaching staff in 2001. He returned to Athens in 2023 and currently serves as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator under Smart.

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Drew Bobo had previously made an unexpected contribution during Georgia’s 2024 SEC Championship Game against Texas. On fourth-and-five from Georgia’s own 30-yard line, he received the direct snap during a fake punt and flipped the ball to Arian Smith, who gained nine yards for a first down. The successful trick play helped Georgia extend its drive in the fourth quarter.

Moments like this are part of what makes college football broadcasts so entertaining. Bobo’s ritual may have drawn the laughs, but his work at center helped Georgia earn its record sixth straight SEC Championship Game berth.