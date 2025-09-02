ESPN Leaves Shane Beamer Emotional After Candid Admission on Dad Frank’s Past

Blood is thicker than Hokies maroon, as Frank Beamer proved it. The Virginia Tech icon appeared at Mercedes-Benz Stadium decked out in Gamecocks black, enthusiastically supporting his son, Shane Beamer, whose South Carolina team defeated the Hokies 24-11. And Brent Pry knew it was coming. At the ACC Football Kickoff last month, he’d remarked with a laugh, “He loves Virginia Tech an awful lot, but he loves his son first.” But all this turned more impactful than anything on the field with emotions running high, and with that, ESPN’s gesture just left Shane Beamer in awe, filled with sentiments. No wonder his family always comes first.

South Carolina’s game against Virginia Tech wasn’t just about winning but about blood and legacy. And above all, former coach Frank Beamer who stole the spotlight before the game. Standing with his wife, Cheryl, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he gave the pregame prayer, sporting a black South Carolina quarter-zip. Fans gathered outside the stadium for selfies, paying tribute to the legendary coach’s 29 seasons with the Hokies and celebrating his enduring influence on college football. But this emotional moment was already stirring up a flood of memories for Shane Beamer.

And when ESPN’s Marty Smith shared a video on X, Frank Beamer’s history and raw emotion resonated deeply, highlighting how the program that shaped him also molded Shane Beamer to his core. ‘Beamer Ball’ in Blacksburg laid the groundwork for Shane’s coaching style—respect, grit, and meticulous attention—making South Carolina’s game against Virginia Tech unlike any other he’s coached. This beautiful gesture left Shane with raw emotions as he took it on: X: “I was doing ok [with] emotions before the game, and then I saw this at the hotel before we left for the stadium… Dang it, @MartySmithESPN.”

And why wouldn’t he be feeling it all? Shane’s football journey began as a walk-on for his father, playing special teams from 1995 to 1999. He returned as an assistant coach from 2011 to 2015. After Frank Beamer’s retirement in 2015, Shane held two more assistant roles before becoming South Carolina’s head coach in December 2020. He’s 3-1 in season openers, with his only loss against North Carolina in 2023.

Frank coached from 1987 to 2015, achieving a 280-144-4 record and earning a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. His influence continues through his son, who has established his own identity while upholding the family’s football legacy. So, now you know why all this keeps hitting Shane Beamer right in the heart? And make it a special one on the field. Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks continued his father’s tradition of special teams prowess, a style known as ‘Beamer Ball’. Vicari Swain sealed the victory with an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. After the fame, he hugs his father and says, “Thought you’d like a special teams touchdown.”

With that, he’s celebrating his father’s legacy with grit.

Shane Beamer’s honest admission of his dad Frank Beamer’s legacy

When asked what he saw, Shane Beamer didn’t mince words. “Yeah. Physical, tough, mentally, and physically, early in the game, I thought we were doing that. And I mean, there were some ugly runs, but if you look up a lot of those plays, our offensive linemen had Virginia Tech guys on the ground as well.” He also complimented Virginia Tech’s quarterback, Kyron Drones: “He’s a load back there. He’s hard to bring down, and he’s a heck of a player.” The Gamecocks HC also emphasized his team’s resilience. “I was proud of them, the mental toughness to just hang in there and not get frustrated at one another or anything, and just continue to battle and get stronger.”

And no wonder everyone was in their best form. First QB LaNorris Sellers immediately made his presence felt, rumbling in for a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Virginia Tech responded, but Sellers answered with a 64-yard pass to sophomore Nyck Harbor, a speedy receiver. Sellers ended the day 12-of-19 for 209 yards and two total touchdowns, while Harbor racked up 99 yards on just three receptions. Virginia Tech stayed close thanks to kicker John Love, who nailed field goals, including a 56-yarder that cut the halftime score to 10–8. However, the second half went downhill. The Hokies threw two interceptions, and South Carolina seized control with classic ‘Beamer Ball’.

But all thanks to Shane Beamer’s father’s influence that still resonates in the Hokies’ style. After the game, Beamer made an honest admission, “Jared Ferguson is running the strength and conditioning program now. Jared was a teammate of mine; Jared was the associate strength coach when I was there with my dad. And so I know what they’re about. And Brent Pry knows what Virginia Tech’s about. I think he’s got like nine of my dad’s former players on his staff right now. So they know what it’s about. That’s that ‘lunch pail’ mentality that permeates through that program.”

With 23 consecutive bowl appearances over 29 seasons, Frank Beamer cast a long shadow. He was the architect of ‘Beamer Ball’. On Saturday, Shane took a different approach, emphasizing depth and grit. He proved South Carolina could be just as formidable, effectively rewriting the narrative of his father’s legacy.