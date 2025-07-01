ESPN Makes Major Dabo Swinney & Clemson Statement To Put 134 FBS Colleges on Alert

Imagine being the HC of a team projected to have three players selected among the top six picks of the 2026 NFL Mock draft. That’s the enviable position Clemson’s Dabo Swinney finds himself in. After lingering just outside the College Football Playoff picture for several reasons, Clemson’s back in the national spotlight. With buzz surrounding both the NFL futures of his players and the upcoming college football season, all eyes are now on Swinney and the Tigers.

Clemson’s confidence roared back in 2024, finishing 10-4 and capturing the ACC Championship. When a team ends a season on a high note, it’s only natural that expectations skyrocket for the year ahead. Swinney, widely regarded as one of the best minds in the game, doesn’t rely on flashy deals. He’s all about talent, hard work, and trust. Well, his trust in his roster has finally paid off. With players like Cade Klubnik, T.J. Parker, Peter Woods, and many more elite prospects, the Tigers are loaded with terrific players and are set to enter the 2025 season.

But here’s where it gets wild. ESPN announced their 2026 NFL mock draft list for the first round, and not-so-surprisingly, Clemson’s edge rusher TJ. Parker, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and QB Cade Klubnik made it to the top six picks. Out of over 250 players, three of the top six are from one locker room. It’s an extraordinary achievement for any HC. Now, Parker is any QB’s worst nightmare. With 11 sacks and four forced fumbles, he was on fire last season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit: Imago

AD

Peter Woods? The 6-foot-3, 315 lbs player recorded 18 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in 2024. But Cade Klubnik made sure that Clemson feels its absence in the upcoming years. In 2024, the QB threw 3639 yards, 36 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. What a performance! With everything looking picture perfect, all the pressure will be on Clemson at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Considering the kind of team they have, they are CFP national championship contenders this season. They have a solid roster, a strong defense, and some of their players are top picks in the NFL mock draft. This is a dream team for the Tigers since the Trevor Lawrence era. Despite all odds leaning towards them, if Swinney fails to make it to the playoffs, it will feel like a missed opportunity. This year, Clemson is certainly not an underdog. With star QBs to vicious defense, Dabo Swinney isn’t chasing relevance anymore; he’s chasing a trophy.

Cade Klubnik reveals his aim for the 2025 season

Regarded as one of the best QBs in college football by many analysts, Cade Klubnik’s stats speak for themselves. He isn’t just satisfied with the ACC Championship or making it to the college football playoffs. His aim is higher than that. “I came to Clemson to win one, and it’d be really cool,” Klubnik said to On3.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With a passing rate of 148.2 and a QBR of 78.7, Klubnik is almost prepared for the NFL. But what he said next was beyond the game. Klubnik continued, “But I think more than anything, I want to be remembered for the person I was off the field as well, and the impact that I had on people. Because I think that’s going to carry on for a long time, too. To do both of those would be really awesome.” Well, Klubnik has turned into a star who will shine in the upcoming years.

To say the least, Clemson will surely miss having someone to be dependent on during tough games. Playing his last season in CFB, he’ll surely hope to make the most out of the opportunity. Head coach Dabo Swinney will surely be proud of Klubnik’s journey and how much he has evolved as a person.