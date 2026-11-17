College GameDay has spent much of this fall defending its identity, and analyst Pat McAfee sits at the center of that argument, with complaints piling up on social media, on Reddit, and among fans. Then an ESPN manager, Courtney Clawson, used this past Saturday in Boise to offer a different picture of the show, built around a 12-year-old from Houston.

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“‘@CollegeGameDay is a distraction from CF,’ said Luca, a Make-A-Wish kid. This wkd, we met Luca, 12, whose @MakeAWish brought him to GameDay in Boise. @PatMcAfee capped off his weekend with a $1M donation to Make-A-Wish in his honor. This is what @CollegeGameDay is all about,” wrote Clawson on X.

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Clawson’s post never names the critics, but its timing and its wording both echo the backlash: the complaint is that McAfee’s antics distract from football, and her post leads with a young fan calling GameDay a “distraction” that helps him push through cystic fibrosis.

Luca’s wish brought him to Boise State, where he met the College GameDay cast and crew on Friday, November 13, and toured the set, the production office and the production trucks. On Saturday, he made his official pick on live national television at DeChevrieux Field.

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The 12-year-old from Houston was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) when he was two weeks old, and his daily routine is demanding. Each year he takes more than 6,000 pills, and every day he does two rounds of care: an inhaler, 15 minutes of nebulized medicine, and 20 minutes in a high-frequency oscillating vest. In 2025, CF-related liver disease led to a liver transplant.

Make-A-Wish brought him to Boise State, and he met the cast and crew on Friday, November 13, and toured the set, the production office, and the production trucks. On Saturday, he made his official pick on live national television at DeChevrieux Field.

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The wish traces back to Owen Gray, a former Make-A-Wish recipient, who was the Celebrity Guest Picker when GameDay visited Texas A&M in 2018. He grew close with Luca over the past year.

“I love GameDay because it’s so entertaining, and it makes me push through CF, and it’s kind of a distraction from it,” Luca said.

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Clawson’s post also revealed that McAfee capped off the weekend with a $1 million donation to Make-A-Wish in Luca’s honor. He wore a Team Luca T-shirt during Friday’s visit, and the money came through his Kicking Is Easy contest. Asked what he liked best about the weekend, Luca had a short answer: “The kick.”

Only one of the two $1 million kicks went to charity. Boise State freshman Easton Hanson made his own 33-yarder right after Vander Esch in the weekly contest and won $1 million for himself, while Vander Esch’s kick secured the donation to Make-A-Wish.

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The partnership is a natural fit for the network. Disney is Make-A-Wish’s largest wish granter, fulfilling about one wish every hour and more than 175,000 since 1981, and ESPN marked 20 years of its My Wish series earlier this year.

That is the picture Clawson held up, but the post came amid growing backlash against College GameDay.

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Critics say McAfee’s energy has pushed football analysis aside, pointing to him taking his shirt off, climbing onto the desk, leading stadium chants, and using profanity-heavy language. In fact, two weeks ago, The Athletic’s Will Leitch reportedly compared the show to a “MrBeast version of College GameDay.” Some also said the SEC and Big Ten get too much attention.

The Utah incident made it louder, as the university’s Instagram account posted a video of students impersonating McAfee, and one called him “corny.”

McAfee said on his show that he felt “egregiously mistreated” and “uncomfortable,” especially with the university’s official social media handle sharing such a video before welcoming the ESPN analyst in Utah. The university later apologized, described its intentions as lighthearted, and deleted the post.

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McAfee’s $1 million donation casts the show’s big personality as a force for good rather than a detriment to the broadcast. However, the criticism has been about tone and programming, not charity. Luca’s wish gave ESPN a strong counterpoint, and the debate is far from settled.