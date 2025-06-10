ESPN Meets Kirk Herbstreit’s Demands For Lee Corso’s Farewell After Texas’ Religious Objection

Less than a month ago, we got some sad news when Lee Corso decided to finally retire from the announcing game. And with that news, College Football wasn’t the same. I mean, this was the man who gave us those iconic headgear moments. We all still remember that “that dog is ugly” moment, right? So, given the legend he is, after his announcement, everyone, including Nick Saban, paid their tributes to him. But there was a caveat in that news Lee Corso shared. He was coming for one last showdown from the press box, and we didn’t know when it would be. But now? The dates are finally out.

Pat McAfee even shared a heartfelt note for Corso when he decided to retire. “Whenever you watch him at either the production meetings on Friday, or on these campuses moving about, he’s still got it, you know, still refuses assistance whenever you’re talking about steps and everything… It’s been a little different for Coach Corso than it was maybe 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 15 years ago, you name it, but he was an energy, just had an aura around him at all times.” This was the love that he gained in his 37-year strong broadcasting career, and his headgear pick? They were legendary!

Corso made 430 headgear picks in total, a ritual that he started back in 1996, coming for the Buckeyes when they played against Penn State. While his headgear picks became increasingly loved, not for the teams expecting them to be picked, but for them expecting not to be picked. This was so pronounced that entire stadiums chanted for that and Lee Corso? Well, he always enjoyed that. And if you look at his record, it was phenomenal with a 286-144 all-time record of correct predictions. But now, the announcer is out to make his last pick.

In a recent X post shared by Barry Jackson, the legendary announcer is slated to come in this season’s first college game day against Texas and Ohio State. “ESPN announces this season’s first College GameDay will originate from Columbus for Buckeyes-Longhorns in Lee Corso’s final show before retirement. That Ohio State-Texas game airs at noon the Saturday of Labor Day weekend on Fox. The Big 10 and Ohio State had interest in moving that game to Sunday night to oppose UM-Notre Dame on ABC, but Texas vetoed that idea,” wrote Barry Jackson. But the finalized date wasn’t always the plan.

Initially, Ohio State tried to move the August 30th game to a Sunday night. The idea was proposed to Texas, which is currently in a two-year series with OSU till the 2026 season. However, Kirk Herbstreit didn’t like the shifting of the game and gave his verdict. “As much as you guys don’t like those noon kicks, it would be great for this moment, 100,000 people in that stadium when he comes out to do his last pick, puts the headgear on. 100,000 people could be symbolic of the nation showing their love for him. I think that would be so fitting to end his run like that. I’m hoping it stays on a Saturday at noon.” Herbstreit said on the June 1st talk show episode of ‘Ryan Hawk.

Now, Kirk Herbstreit’s wish is finally fulfilled, and the teams will play on Saturday at noon. This would surely be a fitting tribute to Corso, who probably would pick Brutus Buckeye as he did in his first pick when he started the ritual. However, the game would have shifted to Sunday, if not for a religious reason Texas cited in denying OSU’s request.

Texas’ AD gives his reason for denying OSU’s request

Ohio State fans had expressed frustration over noon kickoff times in recent years, which even led Ohio representative Tex Fischer to propose a bill legislating a shift in the game schedule. However, that didn’t come to be for now, at least. And the game will finally be a noon ET kickoff at the Shoe. As for Texas’s reason to reject OSU’s request? It was because they wanted to visit the Church on Sunday morning as usual.

“It was just, ‘Hey do you want to move the day?’ And I go, ‘We’re not moving. We’re contractually obligated to this day.’ That was it, but you know, the craziness is oh my God, they said no. I just said no to Sunday. I’ve got to go to church. I mean, hot dang,” said Chris Del Conte, Texas’s Athletic Director. Moreover, it was also to do with having a short week for the players after the game. “Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week for our boys who were just told we’re kicking off at high noon? It was never about moving the time of day,” Conte said.

Surely the final game day will be iconic and will fill every fan’s heart with emotions. 37 years is a long time, and in that time, Corso has always entertained us, even when he was tragically paralysed due to a stroke in 2009, he continued to do his picks. Now 89 years old, Corso might not have the same energy that he had 30 years ago, but the love for college football will always be there in his heart.