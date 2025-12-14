ESPN Names 2700+Yd QB Who Missed Playoffs as Way-Too-Early 2026 Heisman Candidate

The 2025 Heisman bites the dust as Fernando Mendoza becomes the first Indiana Hoosiers player ever to win the award. Kudos, well-deserved props. But the thing about college football is that it never sleeps. Within 90 minutes of his Heisman win, ESPN had already made its prediction for the 2026 season’s Heisman winner on its way-too-early list, and that pick came from a non-playoff team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN dropped a bit of a surprise, and maybe a little too early. According to Notre Dame insider Tyler Horka, quarterback CJ Carr is already being talked about as a “way-too-early” favorite for the 2026 Heisman Trophy. Truth be told, that’s a lot of hype for a guy who just wrapped up his first season as the starter. But at the same time, you can see why big media folks have Heisman written all over him.

Carr’s stats in 2025 were legit impressive, totally backing up the hype. He racked up over 2,700 passing yards and threw 24 touchdowns with just six picks. Plus, he’s not one bit afraid to flex his howitzer arm every now and then.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former five-star is also a big-time player. Against their SEC ops, Arkansas Razorbacks, he went off for over 350 yards and four touchdowns. Just two weeks later, the Irish handed the Navy their second loss of the season. CJ Carr was balling in the game; completing 13 of his 16 passes for 218 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Even with Carr balling out, the 2025 season ended on a sour note for the Irish. They finished with a 10–2 record but just missed the cut for the 12-team playoff to the Miami Hurricanes. The athletic director was reportedly so upset about the snub that he withdrew the Irish from the bowl game. This early Heisman call is clearly a bet on Carr’s upside. He was a highly touted recruit and is also the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

ADVERTISEMENT

The football world is now waiting to see if he can take that next step and carry Notre Dame to the top, finally grab the Heisman and a national title after falling short in 2024.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Can CJ Carr cash in on the Heisman Trophy next season?

Looking at the 2026 schedule, Carr and the Irish might find it pretty easy to stack up even bigger numbers. They play teams like Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State, and Purdue. The only half-serious teams on the schedule are the Miami Hurricanes and USC.

This schedule has “stat-padding” written all over it. You can expect him to throw at least 18–20 touchdowns in the first half of the season alone. Plus, running back Jeremiyah Love is likely to return, which gives Carr another weapon and takes some pressure off his shoulders.

Marcus Freeman always finds a way to stack his roster so it’s pound-for-pound a top-four or top-five team in the country. With the transfer portal opening soon, the Irish will need to spend some green and add two or three solid wideouts, two defensive linemen, and a cornerback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do that, and they’re set. Mind you, the Fighting Irish will be on a bit of a revenge run after the playoff snub. Judging solely by the schedule, the Irish will the playoffs. This should help to get on the good side of the Heisman voters. That said, even with an easy schedule, the only problem, not playing in a conference could still factor in, just like it did with their playoff drama this season.