ESPN Offers Six Figures to Miami Charity During Hometown Title Game to Promote Heartwarming Mission

The national championship game at the Hard Rock Stadium is being remembered for more than its unexpected opponents now. ESPN is making headlines for its charity initiative, a campaign that has promised $5 million to develop various sports. Now in Miami, ESPN is partnering with schools within the city to usher in the endeavor into 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Local youths from Miami-Dade County Public Schools, along with boys and girls from clubs around the city, joined ESPN’s Take Back Sports campaign. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, with CFP executive director Richard Clark and Rece Davis, presented a $300,000 cheque for Miami’s high school teachers.

The initiative, branded ‘Extra Yards for Teachers,’ reportedly teamed up to invest over $4 million more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s time to take back youth sports from a system that has prioritized profit over well-being,” ESPN’s Vice President of Corporate Citizenship said. “We need to shift the focus back to what matters, making sports accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding for all kids.

With ESPN’s deep sports expertise and unwavering commitment to community impact, we are uniquely positioned to help drive this change, to elevate the conversation to reimagine youth sports for the next generation.”

ESPN launched its Take Back Sports initiative on March 24, 2025, reportedly aimed at increasing young athletes’ access to play. To achieve that, ESPN formed a 63X30 committee, which set a target of 63% of kids playing sports by 2030. The broadcaster’s data showed that as of now, just 38.3% of kids ages 6 to 12 play sports, and the broadcaster is out to change that.

ADVERTISEMENT

To achieve its goals, ESPN is focusing on key implementation phases. First, philanthropy and investments aim to fund youth sports and break barriers, promoting diverse participation. The next step is a national campaign to support coaches, teachers, and young adults and safeguard the sustainability of the sporting system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Lastly, the broadcaster will dive into purposeful storytelling, partnering with athletes and league partners.

Peyton and Eli Manning send a message for ESPN’s initiative

To carry forward its storytelling, ESPN has now partnered with sports stars like Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, as well as their Eat, Pray, and Learn foundation. The partnership aims to reshape youth sports in Oakland, ensuring every student in the area has access to “high-quality sports.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just that, the partnership also seeks to incorporate sports involvement from elementary school and provide basketball courts, along with other essential resources.

The initiative’s foremost footballing ambassadors, Eli and Peyton Manning, issued a noteworthy statement about their goals for ESPN’s campaign. “Take the lead from the kids. Check in with them. Don’t overcharge them, the former QBs said.

Keep the conversations positive during the drive home from a game or practice. The fun will take care of itself from there. It’s not about building the next MVP. It’s about more kids playing any position in any sport just for the joy of it. So, if you’re a parent, coach, or teacher, join us. Let’s take back sports.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In tangible terms, ESPN has reportedly made grants to the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Sports 4 Life program, in addition to contributing to Special Olympics Unified Sports. Other works include partnering with the Positive Coaching Alliance and the National Recreation and Parks Association to facilitate training to coaches involved in the process.

All things considered, the campaign aims to encourage children to play multiple sports and to play for fun, not for winning, as we all did when we were kids.