ESPN Panel Declares “Bill Belichick’s in Big Trouble” After UNC Coach’s Message for TCU Game

North Carolina opens its season against TCU in Dublin this Saturday, and Bill Belichick desperately needs a fresh start. His college debut last year was a sad 4-8 finish, with only two conference wins. For a legendary NFL coach with six Super Bowl rings, that was painful to watch. Now, national media outlets, especially ESPN, are asking if his job is already on the line.

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That kind of skepticism does not sit well in Chapel Hill. Fans spent all offseason hearing Belichick call this program the thirty-third NFL team, a phrase that raised expectations sky high before a single snap in year two. Now that same label is getting thrown back at him every time the record gets mentioned.

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“Bill Belichick’s in big trouble,” Dusty Dvoracek said on Get Up. “Look, this has been an unmitigated disaster. This was sold as the 33rd NFL team, and they won two games in the ACC a season ago.”

While Dvoracek believes the Tar Heels have a better roster than they did in 2026’s opener, he also pointed out that the schedule has gotten nastier this time around. They have teams like Clemson, Notre Dame, and Miami on the schedule.

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“I don’t see three wins in conference play on the schedule,” he added. “I don’t see a bowl appearance this year for North Carolina… Bill Belichick came in with six Super Bowl championships and all the resources at his disposal. And all it’s been is failure after failure.”

That is a brutal prediction before the first snap. It gets worse when you look at what has happened around the program. GM Michael Lombardi was placed on administrative leave over the summer, while DC Steve Belichick stepped away on medical leave earlier this month. He’s still away from the team and could miss the TCU game, leaving Bill Belichick himself to handle the defensive play-calling duties.

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That is quite a setup for a season that was supposed to prove the first one was simply a bad start. And when Bill Belichick was asked in Dublin whether he felt personal pressure to get a result against TCU, his guarded response only fueled anxiety.

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“We all have the same job every week,” he told Irish NFL Show’s Shane Brennan. “We want to go out there and perform our best… It doesn’t matter who we play, where we play, whether it’s the first game, the middle of the season, the last game. Those goals are the same every week.”

Last season, TCU embarrassed North Carolina 48-14. This time, though, the matchup looks different. UNC has had a whole offseason to rebuild instead of trying to patch together a roster around a new coaching regime. The Tar Heels made major changes on offense.

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Bobby Petrino is now running the unit, Billy Edwards Jr. takes over at QB, and the receiving corps and offensive line have been revamped. On defense, several veterans return, but Steve Belichick’s absence could make an already difficult assignment even trickier. And the pressure keeps building.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports put it plainly in his hot seat rundown this week, writing that the Belichick experiment hasn’t passed the early phase yet. However, the results do not bode well for the future, on and off the field. He pointed to the Lombardi matter and Steve Belichick’s leave as evidence that the chaos runs deeper than the scoreboard.

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Even veteran analyst Paul Finebaum did not hold back either, going even further than Dellenger’s written caution. On First Take, Finebaum said, “I’m not pulling for Bill Belichick. He’s a grouch. He’s a bully, and his career in college is about to go down in flames,” adding that the program is dealing with “mass chaos in Chapel Hill.” Finebaum went a step further than most, predicting Belichick would not even survive until the end of the season.

Still, Bill Belichick has one useful football game waiting for him in Dublin. Win it, and the noise gets quieter. Lose badly again, and those hot-seat conversations will get wild.