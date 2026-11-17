ESPN analyst Pat McAfee is turning to a familiar trick to win over NFL fans, bringing his popular kicking challenges to ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. The former NFL punter introduced a punt-catching competition before Monday night’s Ravens-Chargers game, offering the winner a ticket to Super Bowl LXI.

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Unlike on College GameDay, McAfee’s presence on ESPN’s Monday night NFL coverage has attracted criticism from viewers who prefer a more traditional football broadcast. His entertainment-heavy segments have divided audiences, while concerns about Monday Night Countdown‘s viewership have added to the scrutiny.

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“Pat McAfee is adding a punt catching contest to Monday Night Countdown where a contestant must catch a punt wearing a helmet and shoulder pads,” Front Office Sports wrote on X. “He gave Monday night’s winner tickets to the Super Bowl.”

The move comes at a time when McAfee is still trying to establish himself with an NFL audience that has not entirely embraced his arrival.

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Falling over didn’t stop Richard Nelson from making the catch. The Army veteran and Ravens fan took a roughly 50-yard punt from a JUGS machine at M&T Bank Stadium, stumbled to the turf, and still clutched the ball to his chest. McAfee and Jason Kelce had picked him for the challenge in Baltimore.

McAfee immediately celebrated the achievement, announcing that Nelson had earned a trip to the Super Bowl.

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“You’re headed to the Super Bowl on ESPN,” he shouted. “Thank you for your service to America.”

This was the second time Monday Night Countdown had featured the challenge. The first took place on October 26 before the Eagles-Cowboys matchup in Philadelphia. Eagles fan Markeita Stoddard eventually won after Jason Kelce caught the punt and lateralled it to her.

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McAfee lifted the concept from Kicking Is Easy, his College GameDay contest in which students try to make a 33-yard field goal for $1 million. The segment has produced plenty of viral moments and become one of the show’s biggest draws.

So far, the competition has hit $17 million in combined prizes after Easton Hudson’s conversion during the November 14 broadcast from Boise State.

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McAfee personally funded the challenge for its first three seasons, contributing more than $6 million. Home Depot joined as a matching partner in 2026, with it and McAfee each contributing $500,000 to the standard $1 million prize.

McAfee is now bringing that same entertainment focus to Monday Night Countdown. However, ESPN has not committed to making the punt-catching competition a weekly feature.

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A network spokesperson told Front Office Sports it would appear from time to time, with another possible appearance before the Bengals-Commanders game.

For McAfee, the stakes are bigger than giving away a Super Bowl ticket. He needs to convince a section of NFL viewers that his personality and interactive segments can add something to Monday night coverage.

Repeating a successful College GameDay formula is one way to make that case, but whether it changes viewers’ opinions remains an open question.