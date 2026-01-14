At Miami Gardens, the cheapest pair of tickets starts from $2,900. If that’s not enough to paint a concerning picture for you, Pat McAfee’s recent venture to appease disgruntled fans may hit that mark.

“The first pair of 100 Level tickets to the National Championship that we are giving away,” Pat McAfee announced.

On Wednesday, the Pat McAfee show rolled out a ticket giveaway to help disgruntled fans win tickets to the national championship game at Florida. The show is offering six free tickets with a combined value of around $50,000. To win those, participants have to find words containing either (IU) or (UM) on the lower third graphics on the screen.

After finding all six words containing these letters, they will have to immediately remove the (IU) and (UM) letters from them, put them in order, and tweet them with the hashtag #PMSSEATGEEKWORDSEARCH on X.

Since a larger number of expected participants are anticipated, the Pat McAfee show will select the first 10 correct entries. A random selection will then decide the winner, who will receive the free ticket.

The giveaway began at the start of the segment and continued for an hour after McAfee announced the initiative.

This initiative will continue for the next three days on the Pat McAfee show.

This is not the first time ticket giveaways have made it to the gridiron. Mostly in the NFL. In 2029, the NFL launched “Tickets for 100 years.” It was the largest ticket giveaway in sports history. Additionally, we have the Houston, Texas, partnership with McDonald’s, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints, giving away thousands of tickets to help meet the 72-hour blackout deadline.

Although college football fandom is more passionate, a pride that bleeds into the alumni base, such ticket giveaways have occurred, but not as frequently, especially for the national championship game. And that’s the crux of it.

For Miami, it’s their first national championship run in the last two decades. For Indiana, it’s their first run in the program’s history. With that, the stakes couldn’t be much higher. Since the game will be held at Miami Gardens, in the Hurricanes’ backyard, the U faithful are making sure to witness that iconic clash.

As of Indiana, it has one of the largest alumni bases in college football. With more than 80,000 Hoosiers rising to the “Hoo, Hoo,” chant, the Miami Gardens is sold out.

Miami-Indiana fans get no respite

While the ticket prices have absolutely gone through the roof. The 72 Club, which offers access to all-inclusive food and alcoholic beverages, has surpassed the $20,000 mark. Add to that the parking tickets, starting from $747 on StubHub, which is enough to add to the headache.

But as IU Economist Kyle Anderson shares, it’s basic economics. Both passionate fanbases do not want to miss this iconic moment, which will go down in the history of CFB.

“These are definitely, I think, higher than you would have seen in years past, so demand is extremely high, and it’s probably primarily driven by IU fans, but also the fact that it’s in Miami and Miami is in it,” he said, according to WTHR News.

“People have spent a lot of money throughout the years watching IU play, right? And they may have never thought they had this opportunity,” Anderson said. “There are plenty of people willing to pay thousands of dollars for this, what may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

While the starting price sits around the $3,000 mark, even resale tickets provide no respite.