ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Bluntly Calls Out $130M Head Coach’s “Problem” Amid 19-Year Setback

Georgia has won national championships under head coach Kirby Smart and has become one of college football’s top programs. But heading into Saturday’s game against Alabama, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes the Bulldogs still have one problem they have not been able to solve. That problem has been quite persistent for almost two decades.

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“Georgia has an Alabama problem, and so does Kirby Smart,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “The problem is that Kirby Smart has yet to beat Alabama in the regular season.”

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Both Alabama and Georgia are 5-0 heading into their October 10 game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, No. 2 Georgia’s success under Smart has not translated into a regular-season win over No. 6 Alabama since 2007.

Smart is in his 11th season as Georgia’s head coach and is on a reported 10-year, $130 million contract. Yet, his record against Alabama stands at 2-7, with the wins coming in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and the 2025 SEC Championship Game.

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Finebaum acknowledged Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama in last year’s SEC Championship Game. However, he was rather dicey on the argument that Alabama was not at its best that night.

“I’m well aware that Georgia won the last game,” Finebaum said. “It was in the SEC Championship Game, and all my Bama friends said we were banged up, we weren’t ready to play. Well, big deal.” Georgia went on to lose to Ole Miss in the playoff quarterfinals.

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In 2007, quarterback Matthew Stafford (now Los Angeles Rams QB) threw an overtime touchdown to give Georgia a win over Nick Saban in his first season at Alabama. Since then, Alabama has won every regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Georgia has been dominant against most of its opponents during Smart’s tenure. Since 2017, the Bulldogs have reportedly gone 112-9 against teams other than Alabama. That record makes their struggles against the Crimson Tide stand out even more. An easier way to define it would be that Alabama is the Bulldogs’ kryptonite.

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Now, Finebaum believes Alabama has a good chance of keeping that streak going, but at the same time, it also gives Smart another chance to beat Alabama, now under head coach Kalen DeBoer, in the regular season. However, even DeBoer has defeated Smart twice in the regular season, with the last win coming at Athens last year.

The Crimson Tide is averaging 49.6 points per game and is coming off a 56-23 win over Mississippi State. Freshman quarterback Keelon Russell has played a big role in Alabama’s strong start. Through his first five starts, he has thrown for 1,414 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

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“I think this Alabama team is so complete,” Finebaum said. He gave Georgia credit for having a slightly better defense, but believes Alabama has the more explosive offense.

Finebaum also pointed to Russell’s play and Georgia’s concerns at running back. The Bulldogs are averaging 213 rushing yards per game, with Nate Frazier leading the team with 211 yards and five touchdowns. However, Georgia could be without one of its top two running backs, which Finebaum believes could make a difference against Alabama.

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Quarterback Gunner Stockton has also been productive for Georgia as he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the Bulldogs’ 38-14 win over Vanderbilt last week. Still, Finebaum believes Russell has the advantage at quarterback.

There have also been questions about the weather ahead of Saturday’s game. Finebaum dismissed those concerns, saying the storm had passed and the conditions should not be a major issue.

For Smart, the challenge is clear, and Georgia has beaten most of the teams it has faced over the years, but Alabama has remained a difficult opponent to overcome. Saturday gives the Bulldogs another opportunity to flip the script.