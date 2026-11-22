Taking shots at the College Football Playoff committee is quite easy during a bye week. It gets tough when your next game goes sideways. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti may have realized that out in Seattle, and on Sunday morning, one of ESPN’s loudest voices made sure he heard about it.

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ESPN’s Paul Finebaum joined Heather Dinich on SportsCenter and went straight at Cignetti’s recent activity on X.

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“He suddenly decided to become a Twitter fan last week, and I think he picked a bad week with all the grumpy faces and emojis or whatever Grandpa Curt was up to,” Finebaum said. “But it really blew up in his face, and he better hope that committee wasn’t paying attention to the shaming.”

Cignetti’s post came after Indiana dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 in the committee’s second rankings without playing a game. He responded with laughing and clown emojis.

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“Bad losses don’t count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?” Cignetti wrote on X, and Dinich addressed the emojis directly, saying, “Those are his clowns.”

Cignetti’s complaint was about how bad losses get treated, and then Indiana took one. Washington, which arrived at 6-4 and unranked, upset Indiana, No. 6 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the committee’s rankings, 27-24 in overtime at Husky Stadium.

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Tyler Robles gave Washington the lead with a 46-yard field goal in overtime before Drew Azzopardi blocked Paddy McAteer’s 37-yard attempt to seal the victory. It was Indiana’s second loss of the year, after a loss to Ohio State on October 17, and it left the Hoosiers at 9-2.

Finebaum also defended Dinich, saying she was telling the truth.

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“What I really resented last week, if I could say it now on ESPN, is all the attacks on my friend Heather Dinich because she was only speaking the truth last week, but IU fans don’t like the truth,” he said.

Dinich’s projections raise questions for Indiana. She has the Hoosiers at No. 11 in her latest projection, while ESPN’s Strength of Record metric puts them at No. 12. Their win over USC is still their only victory over a CFP top 25 team.

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“I do think the selection committee members will question Indiana’s offense, the quarterback situation,” Dinich said. She added that a drop to No. 12 would put Indiana outside the field, since the highest-ranked Group of 6 team, which she projects as two-loss Boise State, gets in.

The quarterback picture was hard to miss against Washington. Grant Wilson started and connected with Charlie Becker for a 74-yard touchdown on Indiana’s first offensive play, but he finished 8-of-16 for 119 yards. Josh Hoover replaced him in the third quarter and went 7-of-13 for 121 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marsh.

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“I went in fully hoping and believing Grant would do well and make it through the whole game. We just got a little shaky there, something I sensed,” Cignetti said afterward.

Cignetti hasn’t backed off the rankings debate, but the week went differently than he likely hoped. Indiana still has one regular-season game left.

The Hoosiers host Purdue, which is 3-8, on November 28 for the Old Oaken Bucket. They also need help to reach the Big Ten Championship Game. That picture got messier after Michigan beat UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime.

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Whether the committee noticed the noise around Cignetti or only the result in Seattle is something the next rankings will start to answer.