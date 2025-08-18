ESPN Predicts How Sam Pittman’s Season Ends With Arkansas in 2025

Arkansas fans have had enough of the Liberty Bowl. Four trips to Memphis since 2010 have worn out the charm. Even last year’s win over Texas Tech felt more like reheated leftovers than a fresh feast. Razorback Nation is restless. They don’t just want another December road trip. Progress is what they desire. Unfortunately, ESPN isn’t buying what Sam Pittman is building in Fayetteville. And if you thought escaping Beale Street meant an upgrade, think again.

ESPN’s latest preseason bowl projection didn’t do any favors to Sam Pittman and the Hogs. As reported by Arkansas insider Jacob Davis on X on August 17, “@ESPN reporter Kyle Bonagura has released his bowl projections for the 2025 season with @RazorbackFB predicted to meet @GreenWaveFB in the Birmingham Bowl.” Against Tulane on December 29 inside Protective Stadium. And if you think that’s bad, his colleague Mark Schlabach doesn’t even believe the Razorbacks will sniff a bowl this year. He gave the Birmingham Bowl to Auburn and Boston College instead. But why the low faith from ESPN?

Oddsmakers peg Arkansas’ over/under win total at 5.5, just barely on the right side of bowl eligibility. ESPN’s Football Power Index agrees, projecting the Hogs between 5.9 and 6.1 wins. This skepticism comes from real losses. Losing Brad Spence’s presence in the LB room, Patrick Kutas anchoring the line, and Luke Hasz stretching defenses at tight end. Replacing production is one thing, but replacing leadership is another, and Sam Pittman’s roster now carries more question marks than answers.

The bigger concern is identity or lack thereof. Last year, the offense was middle of the SEC pack, the defense gave up 24-plus points in multiple games, and little suggests a big leap forward. Then comes the schedule. Outside of Alabama A&M, nothing is a cakewalk. Arkansas State will treat their first-ever meeting like a championship. Memphis is already tagged as season-defining by another ESPN voice. And Notre Dame, last year’s national runner-up, looms as a near-certain loss. Put all that together, and ESPN’s low bar feels less like an insult and more like a fair warning. But there’s one early pivot point that could define the season.

Can Sam Pittman flip the script?

Rece Davis of ESPN put it bluntly. “You cannot lose that game at Memphis,” he said on the Chuck & Bo Show. “That’s a pivot point, to me, for the early part to see what kind of a season Arkansas’ going to have.” Beat the Tigers, and Arkansas enters Knoxville at 3-2 or maybe even 4-1 with some juice. Lose, and the season could spiral before it really begins. Knocking off Ole Miss will be great. Stunning Notre Dame will even be better. But if Sam Pittman’s Hogs stumble against Memphis, the narrative writes itself. Same old Razorbacks.

If Arkansas reaches midseason at 4-2, the back half doesn’t look so scary. Texas A&M, Auburn, and Mississippi State all come to Fayetteville, and none are untouchable. Even at 3-3 with losses only to top-25 teams, Sam Pittman could keep momentum alive. But here’s the catch. Bowl projections aren’t just about numbers, they’re about vibes. And right now, ESPN’s vibe check on Arkansas feels more like survival than success.

The Razorbacks open Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M. Call it a warm-up, call it a tune-up, but call it what it really is. It’s the calm before a season that will test whether Sam Pittman can still sell hope to a restless fan base. Because if Birmingham is the ceiling, Fayetteville may start looking for a new contractor.