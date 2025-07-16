ESPN President Makes Opinion on Lee Corso Very Clear After Announcing His Farewell

It’s the end of an era as Lee Corso, the proponent of those iconic headgear picks, is set to retire after featuring in his final College Game Day in Week 1 of the upcoming season. But legends like Lee Corso live on in memories even after retirement, and his contribution goes well beyond announcing. 430 headgear picks, 69 different teams, and a correct pick record of 286-144 show the illustrious career he had, and that’s why ESPN’s president is honoring him in a very special way.

Just as college football coaching is synonymous with Nick Saban, announcing will always be known with a remembrance for Lee Corso. Rece Davis acknowledged the importance of Corso’s contribution and provided why ESPN’s Gameday became so popular in the country. “With the popularity and cultural phenomenon that ‘GameDay’ became, there’s no one more responsible for that than Lee Corso. The way he changed the way the game was covered with the irreverence, the humor, the lack of a filter, all of those things that sort of set the tone and the standard.” That’s exactly the reason ESPN is bringing in a full segment to honor him.

Lee Corso will be honored at the ESPYS on Wednesday at 8 PM ET. The announcer will sit with Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and Desmond Howard to make the moment memorable. ESPN President Burke Magnus called it a “fitting way” to bid adieu to the legend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This is a unique opportunity we have to weave him into the evening and really begin the process of sending him off with full honors. To get him there in person to acknowledge all of his contributions and what he’s meant to both the company and sports, but more importantly, the fans, we just think it’s a fitting way to kick off his departure,” said Magnus.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tribute will include Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee giving their thoughts about the announcing legend. This will be followed by a heartfelt video tribute of a few minutes at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Notably, Corso is the only remaining member of the show’s original cast and will turn 90 in August. So, this year, when he comes to announce his final game at Columbus, Ohio, in Week 1, it would be his 39th ‘GameDay’, marking a major milestone in his career.

Kirk Herbstreit recalls the influence of Lee Corso on his career

After Corso suffered a stroke back in 2009, his college football announcing took a short break. Yet, his students, who included none other than Kirk Herbstreit, were gracing the ‘GameDays’ trying to replicate his aura. But replicating his aura? It’s a big ask, right? And that’s why Herbstreit acknowledges the influence that Corso left on him and how the legendary announcer took him under his wing and taught him the craft.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I knew, when I first met him, that he would be a star in television. He’d kind of raise his hand and say, ‘Sweetheart, sweetheart, remember: We’re in the entertainment business, and football is our vehicle.’ It was almost like Don Corleone talking. It was like you were talking to Don Corleone, or it’s like petting his cat. He’s like listening, you’re pouring your heart out to him. And what I found was over the time, he almost became like a second father to me,” said Kirk Herbstreit.

Kirk Herbstreit, himself 55 years old, has been in the broadcasting business ever since he joined ESPN in 1995. Surely, it will be undoubtedly daunting to provide the same level of entertainment that Corso provided, but for that, ESPN has already roped in another gem of a commentator: Pat McAfee. And guess what? This year, he’s getting a hero’s welcome.