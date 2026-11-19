The airport lounge had become as familiar as the GameDay set for Kirk Herbstreit. Another early morning, another boarding pass, another stretch of runway between one campus and the next.

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Kirk Herbstreit has spent the better part of two decades living out of a suitcase for ESPN, but this week’s itinerary stood out even by his standards: a roughly 2,500-mile swing that would take him through Texas, Florida, and points in between before he ever made it back home. Front Office Sports and others highlighted the itinerary, showing the tight turnarounds that have become routine.

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Herbstreit is based in Nashville. From there, the week can start with a Thursday Night Football assignment on Amazon, jump to a College GameDay location the next day, then require a same-day flight to whatever primetime ABC game he is calling that night.

For Week 12, College GameDay will travel to Coral Gables as Miami gets ready to take on Virginia Tech in a conference matchup. However, in his ABC announcer role, Herbstreit has to be in Columbia for the game between South Carolina and Georgia. That single-day travel doesn’t even cover the fact that he’d be in Houston for TNF.

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This is becoming rather common for Herbstreit. One stretch in late October already put him over 1,500 miles just staying east of the Mississippi, Green Bay for TNF, Bloomington for GameDay, then Atlanta for Florida-Georgia, with only a few hours between the end of the morning show and the afternoon kickoff.

This week’s version adds the extra miles. Texas appears on the map, Florida is on the other end, and the clock does not stop for the analyst who still has to break down every other game on the slate while he is in the air.

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Past trips have been even more extreme. In 2024, he left a GameDay set in Eugene, Oregon, mid-show, boarded a private jet, and landed in Dallas with a police escort to make the Red River Rivalry kickoff. Another stretch logged more than 5,000 miles in 96 hours. The Instagram reels simply put faces and timestamps on a schedule most people would need a week to recover from.

Herbstreit has never treated the travel as a complaint. He posts the behind-the-scenes clips himself: Peter the dog in the seat beside him, the hurried walks through terminals, the occasional highway segment when the timeline gets truly tight. Fans respond with a mix of respect and disbelief.

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One commenter under the reel noted that he is “spending large amounts of time away from his family” and called it a sacrifice. Others simply said they do not know how he does it week after week.

The dual role is what makes the miles add up so quickly. GameDay runs from 9 a.m. to noon ET. When the show is not on the same campus as the game he is calling, the window to get to the stadium shrinks to a few hours. Time-zone changes only make the math worse.

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A three-hour flight can feel like one hour or four depending on direction. Private jets help, but they do not eliminate the early alarms, the late arrivals, or the need to be sharp for both a three-hour pregame show and a full broadcast later the same day.

Herbstreit appears on the set in the morning with the same energy he brings to the booth that night.