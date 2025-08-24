ESPN Puts Kirk Herbstreit To Test as Lee Corso’s Farewell Has 500-Mile Follow up Assignment

400+ headgear picks, 40+ years of dedication to college football broadcasting, and numerous iconic moments from dropping the “f- bomb” in 2011 on live TV to clashing with Katy Perry. Lee Corso is now coming for his last College GameDay pick against Ohio State vs. Texas on August 30. To celebrate his legacy, the whole GameDay crew will be in attendance at Columbus. That includes the regulars Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and, of course, Kirk Herbstreit.

The former Buckeye couldn’t hide his emotions in ESPN’s farewell video for Lee Corso. However, on the day his friend appears on the show for one last time, another responsibility, 500 miles away, is putting Herbstreit to the test. According to a recent report by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Herbstreit will also announce the LSU-Clemson matchup on Saturday, which is just 7.5 hours after the OSU game. “ABC/ESPN decided to assign No. 2 team McDonough/Greg McElroy to UM-Notre Dame next Sunday night on ABC and lead team Fowler/Herbstreit to LSU-Clemson next Saturday night on ABC.“