ESPN-Ranked Sherrone Moore Replacement Shows Better Future For Current College After Michigan Job

Essentials Inside The Story Kyle Whittingham's move to Michigan could work out well

Multiple issues ahead for Michigan

Michigan loses key targets

Just when Michigan’s coaching search seemed to be narrowing, a seismic shift in Utah has put one of college football’s most respected veterans unexpectedly in play. ESPN’s Top 10 coach Kyle Whittingham is emerging as a serious contender. While his potential exit creates uncertainty for Utah, it might ultimately benefit them in a big way.

This move comes after he felt that people around the program were slowly pushing him aside and preparing to hand the job to defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. And he doesn’t feel wanted. So, he is available in the coaching market, and Michigan might have an eye on him to replace Sherrone Moore.

The Utah Football Stats and Analysis page on X highlighted several key points that may capture the attention of Utah fans. Although they deleted the tweet, there were some glaring points to note.

One factor that may influence Utah is that Kyle Whittingham is highly respected in college football circles. If he were to work at Michigan, a Big Ten school, people in the conference would likely take his advice seriously.

Whittingham’s move to a powerhouse like Michigan would elevate Utah’s national profile, potentially opening doors for conference realignment and making the program a more attractive destination for top recruits and coaches.

His move would elevate Utah to a national brand, as it would highlight the success the program achieved under a top-tier coach for over 20 years. Moreover, having a resume considered by a top program like Michigan proves their dominance. This could attract top recruits and a more competitive coaching staff to the team.

He brings an extensive resume built over 22 seasons at Utah, where he compiled a 177-88 record with eight double-digit winning seasons. He finishes the 2025 regular season at 10-2, which shows his dominance on the field.

When Boise State’s former head coach Chris Peterson left for Washington in 2013, his success opened the door for top coaches like Bryan Harsin, and they continued to perform well under the new coaching staff. Even Urban Meyer’s move did the same for Utah, as they remained strong under Kyle Whittingham.

However, taking over Michigan’s job will bring intense pressure to Kyle Whittingham’s shoulders, as the Wolverines have already dealt with NCAA issues, leadership shifts following Sherrone Moore’s with-cause firing, and internal pressure. The fanbase might demand instant success, and that can be chaotic.

Now, transitioning from the Big 12 to the Big Ten is tough; with fewer easy games, the margin for error is less.

Then comes the coaching hire at Utah. Whittingham had the freedom to hire the coaches he trusts and keep them long-term. But at Michigan, boosters, administrators, and outside pressure would influence his decisions, which can be very new to him.

Now, that is the future, but the reason behind Michigan’s sudden interest in Whittingham is that they lost grip of their two major coaches.

Michigan loses key targets for Sherrone Moore’s replacement

Speculation about Kenny Dillingham’s potential move to Michigan was put to rest after he signed a new five-year contract with the Sun Devils. The new contract pays him $7.5 million per year, making him the second-highest-paid coach in the Big 12 Conference. Only Colorado’s Deion Sanders earns more than him, as per the USA Today coaches’ salary database.

In addition to the raise, Arizona State also agrees to increase the salary pool for assistant coaches, strengthening staff retention and overall program stability. This raise comes on the heels of a championship berth last season and a playoff appearance following an eight-win season this year.

With Dillingham off the board, Michigan’s attention turned to another key target, but that door also appears to be closing – Kalen DeBoer.

After their remarkable win over Oklahoma, they are preparing to face the No. 1 team in the league, Indiana. DeBoer’s denial, along with a strong playoff berth, further shortens Michigan’s chances.

Let’s not forget Alabama is also in talks with him for a contract extension. So, Michigan is left with Kyle Whittingham as its only option if it wants to hire a dynamic, top-tier coach.

Now, if he decides to make his move, that might leave Michigan with some hope. His age can be a significant criterion to consider, but his capability and solid resume are too hard to ignore.