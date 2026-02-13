ESPN Reporter Confirms Why Joey Aguilar’s Future Decision Can be Dangerous for NCAA Future

A lawsuit filed by Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar might seem like a simple eligibility dispute on the surface. However, its outcome could fundamentally reshape the future of college football.

The crux of the issue lies in Aguilar’s path to Tennessee. After redshirting in 2019 and losing a season to COVID-related limitations, he played two seasons at Diablo Valley College. Under current NCAA rules, those JUCO seasons count against his eligibility clock, effectively ending his college career after last season—a ruling Aguilar is now challenging in court.

While some have drawn similarities to Trinidad Chambliss’ NCAA lawsuit, ESPN anchor Peter Burns believes the two cases are different. He explained that Chambliss challenged his eligibility, while Aguilar argues that his junior college years should not count against his eligibility. Burns believes that if Aguilar wins, it could lead to bigger changes in college football.

Basically, it could mean players could extend their college careers by starting at a junior college, gaining experience, and then moving up without losing eligibility. This could become a common path for younger players to adjust to the college level. At the same time, it could also limit opportunities for others. If the eligibility rules change, some players might spend six or even seven years in college football, completely altering the system meant to govern the sport.

Currently, the NCAA governs eligibility through the five-year clock. That means once you enroll full-time at any college, the timer starts. During this period, a player can play four seasons. The governing body already gives the players a chance to redshirt a year. Traditionally, even if you played at JUCO, those years counted in the clock. However, those rules are now facing serious challenges in courts.

Joey Aguilar’s lawsuit is similar to what happened with Diego Pavia last season. Pavia won a court order that allowed him to play one more year for the Commodores. He argued that his JUCO years should not count. That court decision could help give Aguilar confidence as he tries to extend his season with the Volunteers.

Another positive factor is that Aguilar has his attorney, Cam Norris. Norris, who works at the Consovoy McCarthy firm, has experience in winning cases against the NCAA. He successfully represented Tennessee in its legal fight against the NCAA over NIL rules and the recruitment of quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The hearing is taking place today in Knox County Chancery Court. And head coach Josh Heupel will be closely monitoring the situation.

Joey Aguilar’s return is key for Josh Heupel’s 2026 season

With a strong portal window in January and a relatively easy schedule, Josh Heupel’s Volunteers are positioned to be a top team next season. However, Heupel needs Aguilar for his plan to work. And the lawsuit hearing isn’t making things any easier for the head coach. Apart from the JUCO year exemption, Aguilar’s lawsuit also stated that if he wasn’t given eligibility, then it would cost him millions in future earnings.

“If this Court grants Aguilar relief from the NCAA’s JUCO rule in the near term,” the complaint read. “Tennessee has a spot for him on the roster and would welcome him back. His compensation for playing college football in 2026 would be approximately $2 million. So by counting his JUCO years against him, the NCAA is depriving Aguilar of millions of dollars.”

So, it’s a clear sign that Tennessee wants Aguilar to return for 2026. With him back, Heupel’s roster would be stronger than it is. However, if Aguilar loses the lawsuit, it could mean the quarterback could be off to the professional level.