Bryce Underwood’s status for Saturday’s trip to Ohio State had become an uncomfortable guessing game, with a hamstring injury threatening to complicate Kyle Whittingham’s QB plans at the worst possible time. Now, Michigan can finally breathe a little easier with a promising update coming out of ESPN.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel delivered the news Thursday in an X post. Bryce Underwood is expected to be available against Ohio State. He’s also still on track to start, provided there isn’t a setback before kickoff.

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That’s a meaningful development for Michigan. It’s not a guarantee that Bryce Underwood is completely healthy. But it gives the Wolverines a much better starting point heading into one of college football’s biggest rivalry games.

The uncertainty started Monday. Kyle Whittingham had announced that Bryce Underwood would start against Ohio State, putting Tommy Carr back on the sideline after the freshman had handled the starting job during his absence. Then came the complication.

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Less than an hour after the announcement, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that Bryce Underwood was dealing with a lower-body injury. Further reports identified the problem as a hamstring issue, immediately putting his availability for The Game in doubt. Wednesday’s availability report didn’t calm anybody down. He was officially listed as questionable, leaving Michigan with an obvious problem to solve before heading to Columbus.

Now, as per Thamel’s latest report, unless something goes wrong over the next couple of days, Bryce Underwood will get the starting nod. He has some momentum coming into this one, too. The sophomore returned to the starting lineup against UCLA last Saturday, making his first start since October 17. He completed 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 18-16 triple-overtime victory.

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But when the game needed deciding, Bryce Underwood delivered. He found TE Jalen Hoffman for the winning two-point conversion, helping Michigan escape with a victory over a previously unbeaten UCLA team. That win also made the Wolverines bowl-eligible. The bigger question now is how much that hamstring will limit him if he plays.

Michigan’s QB situation isn’t the only storyline worth watching. Ohio State is 7-4 following a painful 31-28 loss to Nebraska. Their College Football Playoff hopes are effectively gone, and the defense has developed some rather uncomfortable habits. The Buckeyes have allowed at least 30 points to unranked opponents three times in the past month. That’s as many as it allowed across the previous seven seasons combined.

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The pass rush has also fallen off a cliff. Per ESPN, the Buckeyes ranked fourth nationally with a 9.3% sack rate last season. This year, they’re 112th at 4.6%. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. leads the team with five sacks, while nobody else has more than three. Ryan Day acknowledged the defensive concerns Tuesday.

“The first thing is you obviously have to look at the coaching and the scheme,” Day said. “The personnel’s the personnel that we have right now. And we have good enough players to go win these games.”

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As for the offense, freshman Luke Fahey will again handle QB duties for the Buckeyes with Julian Sayin still sidelined. And that’s a cause for concern per a former Buckeyes coach.

Urban Meyer is wary of Michigan’s defense

Urban Meyer has admitted some concern about the atmosphere surrounding the program, although he remains confident in Ryan Day. He pointed to Michigan’s defense as a potential problem, calling it the best-performing unit heading into the rivalry.

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“The best unit performing right now is the Wolverine defense,” he said. “And that concerns me a little bit.”

There’s a reason for that concern. Michigan held UCLA to 16 points despite needing three overtimes to settle the game. Meyer still picked Ohio State, predicting a tight 17-10 or 17-14 victory. But the Wolverines won’t need much encouragement to believe it can pressure the Buckeyes’ offense.

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And if Bryce Underwood is healthy enough to play, Kyle Whittingham will have his preferred QB back for the biggest game of their season. The sophomore lost his first meeting with Ohio State 27-9 last year. This time, he’ll get another shot at the Buckeyes, potentially with a much different outcome in mind.

Kickoff is set for noon ET Saturday at Ohio Stadium, with Michigan entering at 6-5 and Ohio State at 7-4. Pete Thamel’s report is encouraging. Still, there’s a difference between being available and being fully fit.