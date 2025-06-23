ESPN Reporter Lands Big Prediction for Rhett Lashlee’s SMU

After 11 years in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), SMU finally found itself on the national stage, joining the ranks of Clemson, Florida State, and Miami in the ACC. It all began with an invitation in 2023, followed by a historic move as the university raised $100 million in just seven days to fund the transition. SMU also agreed to forgo its share of ACC media rights for nine years to secure its seat at the table. What once looked like a steep price now seems to be a calculated investment.

In their very first season, they reached the championship game. “It’s hard to win 10 games, it’s hard to do something that’s never been done before,” said coach Rhett Lashlee. SMU became the first team in conference history to make the SEC championship game in its debut season. Though they fell short against Clemson, but eventually made it to the 12-team College Football Playoffs. It was a glorious moment for Lashlee and Co., ending the regular season with an 11-3 record. Following a fruitful year, the hopes are quite high on the Mustangs for the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Taylor Tannebaum shared her views on what she observed about SMU’s success by being on the ground in the Gramlich & Mac Lain podcast. “Well, one, they’re invested in their programs and that has to do obviously with money….they’ve got it and they’re going to flaunt it and they’re not afraid to show it, and they do it the right way though,” said Tannebaum. SMU is one of the first programs to set up a transparent and structured NIL system.

Apart from this, SMU is highly into upgrading the campus facilities. They have renovated the practice fields, built a new end zone complex, and many more things. A lot of credit goes to the head coach, Rhett Lashlee, for building a strong roster for the 2024 season. Taylor has followed Coach Lashlee closely since his days at Auburn.

“He was the offensive coordinator at Auburn, and he’s a winner. Like he’s a proven winner. He knows how to win. And while they were jumping from G5 to P4, they already knew what winning felt like. That was a big credit to their leader, and not making the moment too big for them. And the belief he has in his guys and his coaching staff, I think, really translated,” continued Taylor. Before taking on SMU’s head coach position, Lashlee was already reputed as the brightest offensive minds in the country with an elite resume. He had worked with programs like Auburn, Miami, and the UConn Huskies.

Florida State OC Gus Malzahn, who called plays together with Lashlee, also praised him for his coaching prowess. “Rhett is one of the brightest minds and up-and-coming coaches in college football,” said Malzahn. “I’ve said it for a long time that Rhett has the ‘it’ factor, and he is going to be a head coach at this level someday. We are just going to enjoy him for the time that we have him.”

As an offensive coordinator, he led Auburn to a BCS National Championship Appearance in 2013. When SMU hired him in 2021, they brought in a mastermind. Apart from building a roster, he made some key staff changes. He hired Casey Woods, Rob Likens, Garin Justice, Scott Symons, and others who understood his style of handling the team and complemented each other well. Heading into the 2025 season, the real question is, can SMU continue with its dominance in the ACC?

Rhett Lashlee’s SMU to rematch against Clemson as per ESPN reporter

It’s apparent that Tannebaum is rooting for SMU. In an appearance on the same podcast, when asked to predict the 2025 ACC Championship match-up, she said, “I’m going with Clemson. Like, I’m not betting against Clemson.” And for their opponent?

“I’ll go with SMU. I’ll do a rematch.” Like many college football fans, her pick was as much about potential as it was about last year’s spectacle.

The championship game between SMU and Clemson in 2024 was nail-biting to say the least. Despite playing their first championship game, SMU looked like a seasoned team. But Clemson edged out No. 8 SMU in a gripping 34-31 win.

Early nerves cost the Mustangs as they made mistakes in the first quarter, including several dropped passes, penalties, and two turnovers. But they battled back and kept the margin close. Though the championship slipped away, CFP still welcomed them. Naturally, Tannebaum’s call for a rematch might be an opportunity to change the narrative of this unfinished business.