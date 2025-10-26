ESPN Reporter Molly McGrath’s Game Day Look Turns Into Disaster After Unforeseen Challenge

The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners hosted the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels at the OU Memorial Stadium in one of the biggest SEC matchups of this week. The Sooners lost 26–34 to Ole Miss, suffering a disastrous loss. The rainy conditions not only turned disastrous for the home crowd but also for Molly McGrath, who ruined her game day look while doing her duties on the sidelines for ESPN.

ESPN’s Molly McGrath was at Norman to cover the Sooners vs. Rebels game. She arrived in style with her game day outfits, with a black hooded jacket for the cold weather, and a navy blue skirt, with the black high boots. Although it seems to be a perfect fit for the field conditions, McGrath regrets it, as the rainy conditions ruined her game day look.

McGrath, on her Instagram story, shared how her game day look got ruined at the OU Memorial Stadium due to the rainy atmosphere, saying, “Rainy day in Norman. I look like a wet rat. This is a rookie move.” She revealed that her boots got damaged with traces of mud in the wet atmosphere. The ESPN reporter added, “My Stuart Weitzman boots are ruined. It’s my fault, I blame myself.” This boot costs around $850 to $900, and there’s no way Molly would wear the boot again on a rainy day.

Despite ruining her fit, Molly didn’t compromise her duties for ESPN, reporting on the sidelines. This is the second time in a row that the ESPN reporter ruined her game day outfit. Last week, while covering the Tennessee vs. Alabama game at Tuscaloosa, Molly’s outfit was ruined by the post-game cigar celebration. The traditional Bama cigar celebration on the stands, which has been followed since the 1960s, affected her outfits. Molly shared it on her Instagram: “My clothes smell like cigar… not mad about it.”

She also faced climatic problems affecting her game day fit earlier, but she handled it like a pro. In Week 3, before the Auburn vs. Oklahoma clash, McGrath had a challenge in adapting to Oklahoma’s heatwaves. The ESPN sideline reporter strategically handled the situation, changing her fits, wearing a black tank top with a grey skirt, moments before the show, to adapt to the climate.

Despite ruining her game day fit, Molly McGrath never misses her sideline duties.

Molly McGrath covers some big news at OU Memorial

She covered some of the important interviews on the sidelines, especially with the Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin. She covered her having talks with Oklahoma player Stone, where Kiffin reported, “This guy yelled at me, like, during the game, like, five times how great they were, and we can’t score on ’em.”

“That’s just me. He was talking the whole game to me. I did a good job, I felt, of not talking back,” Kiffin said. “He kept telling me you ain’t going to score and all this. I didn’t go try to find him. He was just walking by. That’s just kind of me.”

She also brought some exclusive news from Lane Kiffin, who told her that he looks to address Florida coaching rumors in-season in a different way, in their team meeting with the players. “Hey, this is what happens when you win. This is a compliment to our players, our staff, and our entire program.’ He wants to talk to his players about it because there are so many new guys on their team this year that haven’t dealt with it before.” Whether it comes to report or game day fit, Molly never misses a chance to be in the headlines.