ESPN Reveals Where LSU and Florida Stand in Latest SEC Power Rankings

If you were to pick two SEC teams under the highest pressure, you’d probably pick those programs in Baton Rouge and Gainesville. The summer heat is radiating off two head coaches who know their upcoming seasons could be career-defining. Brian Kelly at LSU and Billy Napier at Florida. For them, this season is more then just winning games. They need to dodge the trapdoor that comes with an SEC hot seat. And in this league, patience is something that gets lost easily. So, what does 2025 have in store for them?

On August 7, On3 posted an X post on the new preseason SEC Power Rankings via ESPN, and it tells the story. The first through third are occupied by the usual SEC bluebloods – Texas, Georgia, and Alabama. No surprise that they’re perched at the top like they own the spots. But right behind them at No. 4 is LSU. Meanwhile, Florida is way down at No. 9 in the latest rankings. It’s a gap that says a lot about expectations, pressure, and which fanbase might initiate a full-on protest first.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Kelly enters Year 4 at LSU with the kind of resume that says ‘close but not close enough’. Back-to-back 10-win seasons look good until you realize Tiger fans measure success in rings and titles, not nice seasons. Garrett Nussmeier returns under center, flanked by LBs like Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks. These are pieces that could lead to a title run if only the offensive line can keep the QB upright and the run game can find its footing. “The Tigers are probably going to score a lot of points, and if Brian Kelly can figure out how to turn around his defense, they might be a legitimate SEC title and CFP contender,” ESPN wrote.

AD

That “if” looms large. Brian Kelly insists the fix is already in, praising DC Blake Baker as “elite” and insisting the roster upgrades will finally bring championship-level defense back to Death Valley. “I think we put a roster together in this offseason, along with young players that have taken lumps along the way as they’ve developed, and given Blake now the tools to play championship-level defense,” he said during SEC Media Days. But talk is cheap. Just ask former Tiger Marcus Spears, who flat-out warned on ESPN’s Get Up, “If you don’t win big, if you’re Brian Kelly, this fan base is done.” If the Tiger HC’s seat is hot, Billy Napier’s in Gainesville is practically smoking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From LSU heat to Florida sweat

Billy Napier is 19-19 since arriving in 2022, with an 8-5 finish last season, barely buying him time. On3’s Ari Wasserman even put him atop the ‘coaches on the hot seat’ list, and that was before Florida’s fall camp turned into a MASH unit. As ESPN noted, “The two lingering questions with the Gators, who came back from the dead a year ago, are whether or not ultra-talented quarterback DJ Lagway can stay healthy for the season and how they navigate a killer schedule again.”

DJ Lagway, Florida’s sophomore gem who revived the Gators late last year, is only “75-80% healthy” according to On3 sources. In addition, his supporting cast is banged up, with the WR room injury status looking grim. Eugene “Tre” Wilson III, Aidan Mizell, and Muizz Tounkara are all out while WR Kahleil Jackson is still rehabbing. And now freshman phenom Dallas Wilson could be out for multiple weeks. Even RB Treyaun Webb is recovering from surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The schedule offers no mercy either. Sure, it starts with a layup against Long Island, but soon it’s LSU, Miami, Texas, and Georgia. If DJ Lagway can stay on the field, the Gators have upset potential. As a true freshman, he threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns last year with six wins to lead the Gators to an epic comeback. But if injuries prevail, Billy Napier could be out before the leaves turn in Gainesville. August 30 is coming fast. For LSU, it’s a chance to prove the defense is finally worthy of its offense. For Florida, it’s a fight to survive the gauntlet with a healthy QB. Either way, the SEC’s power rankings always serve as a warning label.