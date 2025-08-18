ESPN’s Greg McElroy Bullish on $22.5M Head Coach Despite Drawing Most Pressure Verdict

After a 5-7 season, what comes next? That’s the big question facing this program after a tough introduction to the Big 12. Last year’s difficulties revealed some growing pains, and the pressure is on. The conference won’t be patient with a slow recovery, nor will Greg McElroy, who has already witnessed glimpses of their potential. With roster changes, promising young players, and a schedule that offers both chances and challenges, it’s a critical time to show that last year’s missteps were only the setup for a breakout.

Who’s the $22.5 million head coach making waves this early in the season? It’s Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield, entering his third year, a season many perceive as make-or-break. Cincinnati’s roster is revamped, with 39 new players from transfers and freshmen. This influx of talent, along with key returning veterans, has the Bearcats looking stronger than in recent years.

And that roster with a “manageable” schedule is something that puts them straight in Greg McElroy’s dark horse contenders list. “I look at their schedule. I think it’s pretty manageable relative to other Big 12 opponents. They go on the road to Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah, and TCU. Very tough games. Kansas is good. I like Utah. I like TCU. Can they potentially go two and two in those games? Perhaps,” McElroy said on ESPN’s College Football. Now, the schedule might seem easy, but it sure has some tough games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They begin with a favorable schedule, traveling to Kansas before hosting Iowa State and UCF at Nippert Stadium. The mid-season becomes tougher, with trips to Oklahoma State and Utah, plus a home game against Baylor. The back half intensifies with six straight Big 12 games, including home games against Arizona and BYU, before finishing on the road against TCU. But if McElroy’s prediction holds true, they could be in contention for a playoff run.

AD

On top of that, their offense backs them up perfectly. “And if you kind of look at the offense, I feel really good about what they have in quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He’s big at 235 pounds. He can throw it down the field. He’s a really good runner, difficult to bring down in the open field,” McElroy said. Well, Sorsby is sure an exceptional player. Last season, this guy threw for 2,813 yards and 18 TDs with a 64% completion rate and 447 rushing yards. And this season would be no different. Then there are other weapons, like Joe Royer, who could hold up the offensive line better.

And this tight end’s already making first-round NFL draft pick buzz. And why wouldn’t he? Last year, he had 50 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns, setting the record for single-season receptions by a tight end. But the list doesn’t just stop there. “I love the addition of Tawee Walker from Wisconsin, who had some good moments a couple years ago and last year. Even though last year’s offense at Wisconsin didn’t have a ton of consistency running the football, he had a couple 100-yard games,” McElroy adds.

To top that, even their defense is holding up tight, as the 37-year-old added, “But it’s the defense that has me feeling very bullish. I think getting after the quarterback and creating problems on the interior of the defensive line is something that could be a huge strength for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Dontay Corleone is one of the best defensive tackles in America.” Last season, this guy appeared in 11 games and recorded 26 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. And after sitting out because of blood clots, he’s now finally back in his full form.

Then there are several young defenders from last season like Jiquan Sanks, Simeon Coleman, Montay Weedon, Marquavious Saboor, and Marquaze Parker who are stepping into bigger roles this year. So now with that consistency, they need to make an immediate impact, as the pressure is pretty high.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scott Satterfield’s team is under immense pressure

Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield is under increasing pressure, as The Athletic’s Chris Vannini has once again placed him in Tier 6, ranking him among the bottom 33 coaches heading into 2025. Vannini emphasized that coaches such as David Braun, Sam Pittman, Scott Satterfield, and Brent Venables “need to show more” this season, noting that struggles outside of the program have only amplified the need for improvement. After an 8-16 start in his first two years, Satterfield must demonstrate tangible progress in 2025.

Even Scott Satterfield’s staff admits how difficult the battle is. Walt Stewart spoke about Cincinnati’s move from the Group of Five to the Power Four football, emphasizing the importance of winning. “Starving, if I lift my shirt, you’ll see my ribs right now,” Stewart said this fall. “This is a place that wins. Let’s make no bones about it. And you know, a part of why I even came here was because of the understanding of what the transition was going to entail.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since the move, Stewart stressed that Cincinnati’s challenges include facility constraints, stronger rivals, and a fresh recruiting dynamic. “The difficulty in the facility being built, and we still got to practice; the difficulty of going from G5 to Power Four; the difficulty of us playing these teams and us playing these teams now; or, ‘Hey, we’re recruiting against this crop of teams now,’ all of a sudden now we’re recruiting against a different level of competition,” he said. Those words emphasize that the Bearcats are still getting used to playing in a tougher conference.

But it’s not as if Scott Satterfield isn’t contributing to his team’s progress. The Bearcats now benefit from a new facility, a favorable schedule with seven home games, and no opponents coming off bye weeks. While last year’s 1-4 record in close games is a reminder of missed potential, these factors combined inspire hope that the team could be a surprise contender. The key question is whether Satterfield can leverage these advantages to achieve the results Cincinnati fans are hoping for.