ESPN’s Kris Budden Rocks Cowboy-Inspired Outfit for Big 12 Championship Duties in Texas

The AT&R Stadium went all out on the Texas vibe today, hosting the BYU Championship Game clash between Texas Tech and BYU. ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden took a leaf out of the Texas fashion playbook in her outfit for the eventful game. She understood the memo, and is on point with the theme!

There have to be some nods to the cowboy staples while covering a game at the Cowboys’ home. Kris Budden did that in her own way, combining Southern charm with her go-to effortless style. The journalist opted for an all-brown look. She wore a brown dress embellished button; a clean and elegant piece. Budden paired it with a pair of heeled knee-high boots, her own take on the classic Texas cowboy boots. She shared an image of her elegant yet classy look on Instagram, captioning it “Little western fit for the @big12conference 🏆”.

Imago Credit: Kris Budden (@krisbudden) via Instagram

Kris Budden didn’t stray away from her roots, despite the game being a pretty special one. She stuck to her minimal style by keeping her hair down and the bling to the bare minimum. Budden, in her Texas-esque look, brought fans all the hubbub from the sidelines.

The winner of this game will keep its hopes for a spot in the playoffs. BYU has the potential to upset Alabama and Notre Dame by winning the Championship, because it will surpass the 2 teams to sit at No.9 in the CFP rankings. BYU will also avenge its loss to Texas Tech in this way, making a strong case for a playoff bid. This game will add an interesting twist to the playoff bracket storyline.

Kris Budden is wrapping up yet another thrilling college football schedule. But this season is special for her, since it is an important milestone in her career.

Kris Budden closing out a decade of covering college football action

Kris Budden has become a popular face in college football media. The seasoned journalist marked 10 years of covering the sport in the Tennessee vs Syracuse game. She shared a picture of herself on the job, and a memorable caption along with it.

“Beginning my 10 season on a football sideline with ESPN. Feeling pretty dang lucky,” Budden wrote.

Kris Budden began properly covering the NFL and college football from 2013 to 2015, working for FOX Sports. At ESPN, she has become a regular face on the sideline and has become a fan favorite over the past 10 years. Budden has also been keeping busy outside of college football. In November, ESPN named her lead reporter for men’s basketball, which made for a big career achievement. Budden replaced Jess Sims to join play-by-play caller Dan Shulman and analyst Jay Bilas.

Kris Buden also began covering the US Open from this year onwards. Her tendency to nail the brief showed in her look from one of the days, which was an elegant all-white outfit.

Loyal TTU fans maxed out on the Texas cheer, firing up their favorite team. Kris Budden too became a part of the fun, in her classic yet statement outfit for the Big 12 Championship game.