ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Announces Future College Football Coverage Plans After SEC Exit

At the 2025 Sugar Bowl, Laura Rutledge wrapped up her sideline interview with Kirby Smart as the second quarter ended and immediately sprinted across the Caesars Superdome. She reached the halftime desk in 60 seconds, got mic’d up, checked her iPad, and went live with barely any time to spare, a sequence Chris Berman later spotlighted on ESPN. Now, a week ago, she announced her farewell from SEC Nation, and after a decade in the spotlight, her idea of slowing down feels just as compelling as the sprint that defined her.

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“Probably a lot of this.” Rutledge posted on her Instagram story with a picture of her carrying her daughter, Reese Rutledge, after a fan asked what she would be doing on her Saturdays. “And watching football with all of you! But I’ll still be doing some CFB games and excited for that too!”

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Laura Rutledge’s decision to step away from her decade-long run with the SEC Network landed as a gut punch for college football fans. Still, it ultimately reflects a growing need to rebalance an increasingly demanding schedule.

Rutledge’s rise within the network was both swift and impactful. She began as a secondary sideline reporter and host, and within three years, had ascended to lead ESPN’s flagship pregame show, SEC Nation. Along the way, she built a deep and enduring connection with SEC audiences. This has been proven difficult to replicate, even for her experienced successor, Matt Barrie, who is still settling into the role.

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While her departure leaves a noticeable void, Rutledge’s continued presence across ESPN’s college football coverage offers some reassurance. She remains a key contributor while also expanding her NFL responsibilities. In addition to hosting the Emmy-nominated NFL Live year-round, she has taken on full-time sideline reporting duties for Monday Night Football.

Off the field, however, her priorities are shifting just as significantly. Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Rutledge opened up about the guilt she has felt as “the most inconsistent” member of her family, a reality that was shaped by years of packed Saturdays. Now, with her weekends opening up, she is embracing more time at home, focusing on her roles as a wife and mother with the same intention and commitment that defined her career.

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“In my case, every single day I’m like a ball of guilt; I really am,” said Laura. “Like, I just sit there and beat myself up all day, and I think it’s funny because kids a lot of times, especially at my kids’ age, I don’t know, don’t understand time. I tell myself that a lot, like they don’t know that you’ve been gone a week if you spend an hour with them on the floor, playing Legos or doing whatever it is.”

After stepping away from her SEC role, she took a vacation with her family and loved ones, later sharing photos from the trip on Instagram with the caption, “the most special trip with family and friends that feel like family”. It was the perfect way to compensate her family members for her hectic schedule.

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With Rutledge’s occasional return, fans would also be delighted to see more of her daughter, Reese Rutledge, for her adorable game-day prediction videos. Her most memorable prediction was an upset win for Ole Miss, which earned her a shoutout from former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Laura Rutledge’s replacement at the SEC Network cries out

Laura Rutledge’s replacement at SEC Network, Matt Barrie, has had quite an uneasy ride since taking over, despite his experience in broadcasting. Fans cannot seem to get over their connection with Laura Rutledge. Besides, there have been complaints about him not being an SEC alum.

“Yeah, so that’s the thing. People ask me, ‘What’s the most difficult thing about taking over the show?’ Well, it’s replacing Laura,” Matt Barrie shared this while speaking with Greg McElroy on the Always College Football Podcast. “I mean, I’m already getting it, you know? She was on the show for a decade and kind of blossomed into who she is on that show. To me, the show’s not the challenge. Replacing her as host is going to be the biggest challenge for me.”

“People come at me all the time: ‘Well, you’re not an SEC guy. You didn’t go to an SEC school,” Barrie shared. There’s a fair amount of sentiment out in the South that believes only SEC school alums should be first in line for SEC jobs. It’s true, Barrie is barely an SEC guy.

Barrie, however, brought his accolades to the fore (11-time Emmy award and three-time Edward R. Murrow journalism award recipient) and compared himself with other SEC personalities, who were not alums, like Kiffin and Brent Venables.