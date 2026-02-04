ESPN’s Unexpected Verdict Keeps Joey Aguilar’s College Hopes Alive Amid NCAA Lawsuit

The quarterback situation at Tennessee is no longer just a depth-chart problem. It has turned into a legal one, with real consequences for how college football could operate moving forward. For Josh Heupel, the uncertainty centers on Joey Aguilar. The veteran quarterback was ruled ineligible by the NCAA, placing his future with the Volunteers in serious doubt. However, amid the legal fight, an ESPN analyst’s perspective has offered a potential path that keeps Aguilar’s college career from ending quietly.

That outlook, paired with a crucial court decision this week, has kept Aguilar’s Tennessee hopes alive. Days after Aguilar filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in Knox County Chancery Court challenging the expiration of his eligibility, ESPN analyst Dan Wetzel weighed in on the situation. Wetzel made it clear that he expects Aguilar to have success in court. Still, his broader point focused on what this case signals for the sport.

Wetzel argued that even if Aguilar explores the professional route, college football programs are now positioned to welcome players back if the NFL does not work out. “Let’s say Joey Aguilar goes pro and then he gets cut,” Wetzel said on ESPN’s College Football Show. “Tennessee says, ‘Come on back. We’ll take you now.’ You’re bringing guys back from the NFL. ‘Oh, you only got offered a spot on the practice squad? Listen, we’ll pay you more than that.’”

That scenario highlights a shift already taking shape. With NIL opportunities growing, a player can make significant money and maintain job security at the college level. As a result, sitting on an NFL practice squad is no longer automatically the better option.

Wetzel’s point underscored why Aguilar’s situation matters beyond Tennessee. College football programs are increasingly capable of competing financially with fringe professional opportunities. That reality gives players leverage that did not exist even a few years ago.

Beyond Wetzel’s analysis, Aguilar’s lawsuit draws strength from a recent precedent. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia successfully challenged the NCAA over his eligibility in 2024, allowing him to play despite being initially ruled ineligible.

The similarities between the two cases are clear. Both players spent time at junior college programs, and those JUCO seasons were counted toward their NCAA eligibility. Pavia’s court win opened the door for other former JUCO athletes to argue that those years should not automatically reduce their Division I eligibility window.

That legal backdrop is central to Aguilar’s argument and helps explain why confidence around his case has grown.

Joey Aguilar’s NCAA lawsuit just got a massive boost

On February 2, Aguilar formally filed his lawsuit against the NCAA seeking to extend his eligibility and play for Tennessee during the 2026 season. He argued that his junior college seasons should not count toward his Division I eligibility, echoing the foundation of Pavia’s successful challenge.

Two days later, the case took a meaningful turn. A Knoxville judge granted Aguilar a temporary restraining order against the NCAA’s eligibility ruling. That decision prevented the NCAA from enforcing its ruling against him in the short term and scheduled an injunction hearing for February 6.

For Heupel and Tennessee, the ruling bought time. With spring practice approaching, the program now waits for clarity that could determine how the quarterback room is structured moving forward.

Aguilar’s on-field production explains why this case carries weight in Knoxville. During the 2025 season, he threw for 3,565 yards, the third-most in a single season in Tennessee history, and accounted for 24 touchdowns.

Those numbers alone explain why Heupel wants him available. Aguilar provided stability and experience in an offense that relied heavily on his arm.

If Aguilar ultimately loses his case, Tennessee will be forced into an open quarterback competition. Faizon Brandon, Ryan Staub, and George MacIntyre would all contend for the role, placing added pressure on a roster already navigating transition.

Aguilar’s temporary restraining order does not resolve the issue. It only pauses it. The upcoming injunction hearing will determine whether he can remain eligible beyond the short window granted by the court.

Still, between ESPN’s analysis and the legal precedent established by Pavia, Aguilar’s college career is no longer on the brink it once appeared to be. His case now sits at the intersection of NIL economics, eligibility law, and roster management.

For Tennessee, the outcome will shape spring practice plans. For college football, it may further redefine how long a player’s path through the sport can last.