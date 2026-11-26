On Wednesday, Front Office Sports reported that Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN were closing in on a long-term contract extension ahead of his current deal expiring after the 2026 season. The news suggested the longtime face of the network’s Saturday coverage was locked in for years to come, but ESPN quickly moved to correct that narrative.

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In a rare on-the-record statement addressing talent negotiations, an ESPN spokesperson pushed back directly against the idea that an extension is already locked in.

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“We’re not close to an agreement,” the spokesperson told Front Office Sports. “We have communicated to Kirk’s team that we are prepared to engage more directly after the college football season, and we’re hopeful we can get something done at that time.”

That timeline lines up with earlier reporting from The Athletic, which noted back in September that ESPN planned to hold off on formal contract talks with both Herbstreit and top NFL analyst Troy Aikman until after their respective seasons wrap up.

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Still, while Aikman’s future with Monday Night Football has sparked plenty of outside speculation after ESPN already extended his broadcast partner Joe Buck, ESPN’s public message regarding Herbstreit actually reads like a strong vote of confidence that the two sides will eventually work something out.

Keeping Herbstreit around is an obvious priority for ESPN leadership, especially considering the network holds the broadcasting rights to the expanded College Football Playoff through 2032. Herbstreit has been a familiar face on College GameDay since 1996, becoming one of the show’s biggest names over the years. Since 2006, he has also been ESPN and ABC’s lead college football analyst, calling the biggest games alongside longtime partner Chris Fowler.

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Losing him now would hand a rival network like Fox or NBC instant credibility while forcing ESPN to rebuild its top broadcast booth right in the middle of its biggest playoff investment. At the same time, money is a real factor across the company right now.

According to Front Office Sports, Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro has mandated aggressive cost cuts of up to 20% across the broader organization, meaning even top-earning broadcasters like Herbstreit, who currently pulls in around $4 million to $6 million a year from ESPN (as part of his roughly $16 million to $20 million combined annual salary with Amazon Prime Video), are navigating a much tighter financial landscape.

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Herbstreit also has plenty of leverage and security outside of Bristol thanks to his double-duty schedule in the NFL. Earlier this fall, he signed a shorter multi-year extension with Amazon Prime Video to keep calling Thursday Night Football games alongside Al Michaels.

That Amazon deal reportedly pays him more than $10 million annually, though it includes a unique clause giving Prime Video flexibility to move on if a top coaching target like Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay becomes available.

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For now, Herbstreit hasn’t commented publicly on the back-and-forth between Front Office Sports and his longtime employer. While the paperwork isn’t done yet, there’s no drama or fallout here! Both sides are apparently waiting until the national championship confetti settles in January to sit down and hammer out a new deal.