ESPN’s Skip Bayless Names $5M SEC QB Over Arch Manning as His ‘No. 1 Overall Pick’

Arch Manning is already an exciting talent. Moreover, his name alone carries enormous weight, and with Peyton and Eli Manning as his uncles and Archie Manning as his grandfather, there is no shortage of reasons for NFL teams to be linked to him. But for Skip Bayless, 2026’s Ole Miss Rebels QB might deserve the No. 1 overall pick title next year.

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When ESPN’s First Take asked Bayless whether he was higher on Texas Longhorns’ Arch Manning or Trinidad Chambliss as an NFL prospect, Bayless did not hesitate.

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“Trinidad Chambliss,” Bayless said. “He is more poised, more accurate, and has a much bigger clutch gene to me than Arch has displayed. I’m going Trinidad Chambliss as my first overall pick.”

That was already a strong statement, and then Stephen A. Smith made it clear he was not about to argue.

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“Skip Bayless, I know it’s gonna shock the world, but we totally agree, my brother,” Smith said in the same YouTube clip. “I’m a Trinidad Chambliss fan, and I want to state for the record, I think that NFL teams would be a fool if you let that brother fall out of the first round.”

Smith’s reasoning was not simply about Chambliss putting up nearly 1,000 passing yards already. He pointed to the combination of traits that makes the quarterback such an intriguing prospect.

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“Yes, he’s about four to five inches shorter than Arch Manning, but this brother’s got a rifle for an arm,” Smith continued. “He’s got an NFL-type body. He can run with the football. He can really, really throw it, and he’s a flat-out winner.”

Smith was making the case that the quarterback’s actual game has reached the point where the Manning comparison should at least be a legitimate discussion.

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Currently, Chambliss has a $ 5 million contract with Ole Miss while Manning himself has a contract of only about $ 2.5 million. The latter reportedly agreed to this contract so that the Longhorns could save on cap space.

Chambliss’ path makes the conversation even more unusual. Unlike Manning, who entered college as one of the most recognizable quarterback prospects in the country, Chambliss was not a major recruit coming out of high school. He went to Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss, eventually becoming one of the most productive quarterbacks in the SEC.

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“Arch will go first overall just because he’s a Manning and the blue blood flows through his veins,” Bayless said earlier. “And yet Trinidad Chambliss, the kid from nowhere, unrecruited out of high school, went to Ferris State for a year.”

He has since led the Rebels through major games, including a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, and continued to produce against top competition in 2026. His 363-yard, two-touchdown performance in Ole Miss’ 32-24 victory over LSU was the latest reminder of his rise.

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There is also an interesting voice backing up some of the traits Bayless and Smith see. Eli Manning himself has watched plenty of quarterbacks over the years, and when he was asked about Chambliss, his assessment sounded remarkably similar.

“He looks like it,” Eli said. “The ball comes out on time. He’s got a quick release. He’s extremely accurate.”

Eli also praised Chambliss’ ability to scramble, his command of the offense and his willingness to stay in the pocket and throw. He ultimately said Chambliss has “a chance to have a lot of success at the next level.”

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Now, Bayless thinks Chambliss would be his No. 1 pick, and Smith agrees. Interestingly, Eli Manning, despite being part of the family whose name hangs over this entire conversation, has also identified several of the same traits that have Chambliss gaining attention as an NFL prospect.