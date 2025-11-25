ESPN Veteran Challenges SEC Bias as Rhett Lashlee and SMU Find Unexpected Message

Paul Finebaum backing a non-SEC team? Welcome to the 2025 season, which keeps delivering the unexpected. On Monday’s 214 Coverage appearance with Richard Buesher, Finebaum praised SMU and Rhett Lashlee for building a program capable of back-to-back playoff runs, a rare nod outside his usual SEC comfort zone.

“I don’t disagree with the sentiment that SMU has already surpassed schools like Vanderbilt,” said Finebaum, as he offered rare ACC support. While SEC programs like Vanderbilt recorded a 5-2 mark in conference play, SMU went 6-1, making Finebaum’s take make sense. Besides, SMU was a big winner this weekend, cruising to a 38-6 victory over Louisville. With that, they not only sit at No. 3 in the ACC with an 8-3 overall record but also climbed back into the CFP rankings at No. 25.

More importantly, their playoff hopes got a boost as well. As the path for the Mustangs to reach the ACC title cleared with Georgia Tech falling 42-28 to Pittsburgh. But “SMU still has a lot of work to do,” according to Finebaum. With over 12 years of experience at ESPN, appearing on programs like College Football Live, SportsCenter, and College GameDay, his words carry weight. And he isn’t wrong.

Obviously, SMU has climbed the CFP rankings, and if they win the ACC title, they’ll secure a spot in the playoff. Now, it’s a waiting game for the Mustangs as Virginia, Pitt, and SMU are the teams to watch for the ACC title. One of these three is poised to punch its ticket, and the winning team will almost certainly leapfrog James Madison in the final CFP rankings.

Here, SMU’s head coach has an advantage, having navigated the stage during SMU’s CFP appearance last season, finishing 11-1 overall and earning an 11th spot in the final CFP rankings. But they lost to PSU in the first round. Still, the effort and growth are clearly evident in his four seasons with SMU. That’s why Rhett Lashlee gets a contract extension.

SMU HC will stay with the Mustangs

The 42-year-old HC had been linked to openings at his alma mater, Arkansas, and other programs across the South. But SMU moved to lock him in. The school has secured Rhett Lashlee with a major contract extension. The new 7-year deal, running through 2032, positions him among the 10 highest-paid coaches in CFB.

But the interesting fact is that the extension adds two seasons to his previous contract, which had already been set through 2030. And that came with a result. In SMU’s first year as an ACC member, the HC led the school to the CFP. Moreover, he boasts a 34-15 record at SMU, including an ACC title in 2023 and an ACC runner-up finish in 2024.

After getting the opportunity to stay, the SMU HC didn’t waste time showing his loyalty. “SMU is a special place in our family,” said Lashlee. “We are so excited for the opportunity to continue the process of building our program on the national stage.”

While SMU has made major financial investments to enter the ACC and remain a national contender, this extension underscores its commitment. As Lashlee has that potential. Before becoming HC, Lashlee built his resume as an OC at SMU, Miami, SMU, Auburn, and more. Now, we will see how the school finishes the season under this head coach in the remaining game.