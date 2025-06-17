ESPN Warns Kirby Smart’s Georgia of Major Transfer Portal Shake Up After 5-Star Move

Kirby Smart might be sitting on the throne of royalty, but that seat comes with some serious heat in the transfer portal era. UGA’s QB room has been a fortress of blue-chip talent, but even a fortress can shake when a foundational brick moves. That’s the reality facing the Georgia Bulldogs now, after a major development in their 2026 recruiting plans. Smart had landed a big fish early, only to see him slip away months later, reopening his recruitment. ESPN looks at how the 5-star player landed at his school and what we can expect in college.

That new arrival? 5-star QB Jared Curtis, the kind of player you reimagine your offensive identity around. Since pulling his pledge last October, the Nashville Christian star had taken his time reassessing the landscape. Georgia stayed aggressive, and the Bulldogs got their guy in March. But adding Curtis to a QB room already overflowing with talent has its consequences. As ESPN’s Tom Luginbill put it, “Curtis will join a QB room at Georgia that is loaded with former ranked prospects, and his move will likely send one or more of those players to the transfer portal.”

What makes Jared Curtis such a threat to depth charts and DCs alike? He’s 6-foot-3, 222 pounds of power and polish, tracking at 18.5 MPH on the field—numbers you usually reserve for skill guys, not signal-callers. “He has natural arm power, which is his best trait, and he makes throws from a lot of different arm angles,” said Luginbill. He’s also been clocked at a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash, giving him just enough burst to keep defenders guessing. “He can be a crafty runner and use his athleticism, smarts, and arm talent to make throws in and out of the pocket.” That blend of IQ and instinct is rare, and Curtis has it in droves.

It’s not just the tools—it’s the tape. During his 2024 high school campaign, Curtis threw 40 TDs to just three interceptions. He put on a masterclass in decision-making and execution, carving up defenses with veteran precision. And when it mattered most, he delivered. In the Tennessee state championship, Curtis led Nashville Christian to a 49-21 win over Columbia Academy, flexing his dual-threat ability with big throws and gritty red-zone runs. He doesn’t go down at first contact—think Ben Roethlisberger meets Josh Allen-lite—and his poise under pressure has recruiters and scouts alike leaning in.

He’s also got his pick of the blue bloods. Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, and South Carolina have all been in the mix at different stages. But with Georgia winning out, it’s clear that Athens is still a top-tier magnet for generational talent. With that, Kirby Smart and his staff now have a real challenge on their hands. Dawgs’ passing might be the deepest in the SEC, but depth can be deceiving. Players want reps. They want their shot. And when a guy like Jared Curtis steps in, some may look elsewhere for their spotlight.

This is where roster management meets crystal-ball forecasting.

Jared Curtis keeps it cool after OPOY honors

If Jared Curtis is feeling the spotlight, he’s not showing it. The 5-star Georgia commit is fresh off a monster year, and now, the hardware is starting to roll in. Curtis was named The Tennessean’s Offensive Player of the Year at the 2025 Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards.

His school, Nashville Christian, took to social media to celebrate the win with pride, posting: “Congratulations to Jared Curtis ‘26, The Tennessean’s Offensive Player of the Year at the 2025 Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards! From leading NCS to a state championship to posting impressive stats—over 2,800 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and nearly 650 rushing yards.”

And that wasn’t all. The post continued, “Jared has displayed exceptional poise, strength, and leadership throughout the season. We’re proud of all he’s accomplished and look forward to the fall football season.”

Curtis didn’t respond with a flashy highlight reel or long-winded thank-you note. Instead, he dropped a simple Instagram post—cool and composed, just like he is under center. Recommitting to UGA in May after previously pulling back, Curtis made it clear he’s locked in.